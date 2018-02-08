Trump Targets Iran At Prayer Breakfast, Voices Solidarity With The Persecuted

President Donald Trump has offered a message of solidarity to people subjected to "oppression and religious persecution" around the world.

Speaking on February 8 at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Trump named Iran as one of the countries whose people are suffering at the hands of the authorities.



"We know that millions of people in Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, and other countries suffer under repressive and brutal regimes," Trump said.

"America stands with all people suffering oppression and religious persecution," he said at the event in a hotel in the U.S. capital.

The National Prayer Breakfast is held every year, and is attended by senior U.S. politicians and foreign guests.

Every U.S. president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has addressed the gathering.

With reporting by Reuters, The Washington Post, and Newsweek