Trump Associate Stone Arrested On Seven Counts, Including False Statements, Witness Tampering

Roger Stone, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, hasbeen arrested on several criminal charges connected to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Stone's arrest on January 25 came after he was indicted and charged on January 24 with seven counts, according to a grand-jury indictment that was made public by Mueller's office.

Stone, a longtime Trump associate and campaign adviser, faces one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of making false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to Mueller's office.

The indictment, which had been expected, does not accuse Stone of coordinating with the Russian government's election interference in 2016, the key matter under investigation in the Mueller probe.

But it details Stone's discussions about stolen Democratic Party e-mails posted by WikiLeaks in the weeks before Trump beat Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

Mueller's office has said those emails, belonging to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, were hacked by Russian intelligence officers.

Stone is scheduled to appear in court in Florida later on January 25.

