U.S. Senate Panel Requests Information On Russia Ties Of Trump Associates

WASHINGTON -- U.S. media reports say several people associated with U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign have been asked to hand over information about their contacts with Russian officials or Russian business interests.

Former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, and Republican strategist Roger Stone were among those who were sent letters by the Senate Intelligence Committee, The New York Times and Associated Press reported on May 5.

Page said he would cooperate with the committee but called the investigation a "comically fake inquiry."

Stone told the Associated Press in an e-mail that "I am eager, indeed anxious, to testify in full public session, have requested no immunity, and am ready to go."

Representatives for Flynn and Manafort declined to comment.

In letters seen by the AP, the committee asked Page and Stone to turn over e-mails, text messages, letters, phone records, or any other relevant information they have about meetings or contacts with Russian officials or representatives of Russian business interests from June 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017.

It set a May 9 deadline for a list of all meetings, along with a May 19 deadline for e-mails, texts, and phone logs.

The committee also asked the two to appear for closed interviews with Intelligence Committee staff.

U.S. intelligence services have said they believe the Russia government interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign to help boost Trump’s campaign.

Trump has downplayed the effect on the election, although he acknowledged that Russia likely attempted to interfere.

With reporting by AP and The New York Times