Trump Attacks Sessions, Accuses Ukraine Of 'Sabotage'

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling his former ally "very weak" in investigating intelligence leaks and for failing to probe former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In a series of tweets on July 25, Trump also accused Ukraine of trying to "sabotage" his campaign, without offering any evidence.

Trump has voiced anger over Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the government's investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election shortly after taking office.

Last week, Trump said would have never appointed Sessions to be attorney general -- the chief U.S. prosecutor -- if he had known that Sessions would recuse himself.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails &DNC server) & Intel leakers!" Trump tweeted on July 25.

His remarks came after the Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that Trump and his advisers have discussed replacing Sessions.

Trump has also called Sessions to investigate Clinton's use of a private server to send e-mails when she was secretary of state.

