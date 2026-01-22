Trump Launches Board Of Peace, Putin Seeks To Use Frozen Assets For Sign-Up Fee

US President Donald Trump launched the Board of Peace, a new body for resolving international conflicts, repeating his belief that a peace deal to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is coming very soon."

The new body was originally focused on implementing the deal for ending the Israel-Gaza war, as approved by UN Security Council resolution 2803 in November, but Trump said it would work to ensure peace worldwide.

"We'll work with many others, including the United Nations," Trump said at a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, possibly a nod to concerns that the board would seek to supplant the UN, which Trump has often criticized.

The ceremony was attended by leaders from Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan. All have agreed to join the board.

Other countries that have signaled a willingness to join include Belarus, Israel, and Vietnam. None of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council other than the United States were present, though all were invited to join.

Putin Seeks To Unfreeze Funds

Russia has said it is willing to pay the $1 billion permanent membership fee by using assets held abroad that were frozen due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to this offer during a meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas in Moscow on January 22.

"Perhaps you have heard that we are ready to disburse $1 billion to the new body, the Board of Peace, above all and mainly to support the Palestinian people, to direct the funds toward restoration of the Gaza Strip and the overall solution of Palestine's problems," Putin said. "As I have said, I believe this is quite possible using the funds immobilized in the United States under the previous administration."

Trump has not commented on Putin's proposal.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said on January 22 that Putin's possible role on the board was problematic.

"We do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace, when we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine," she said.

Ukraine has also been invited to join the board, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also said Russian participation is a barrier.

"It is still very difficult for me to imagine how we and Russia can be together in one or another council," he said on January 20. He said the presence of Russian ally Belarus was also a problem.

Zelenskyy was due to meet with Trump later on January 22 for further discussions on the stalled peace talks.

Meanwhile, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were due to head to Moscow for talks with Putin.