Trump Administration Draft Budget Boosts Military Spending, Cuts Social Programs

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has drafted a 2020 federal budget that seeks $750 billion for military spending, while cutting non-defense spending by 5 percent across the board.



An unidentified administration official said on March 8 that proposed figures in the budget to be released next week would lead to a balanced U.S. budget within 15 years. That projection, however, is based on an assumption of vibrant economic growth that critics say is unrealistic.



The proposed budget includes funding for a wall along the country's border with Mexico and for the nascent Space Force, a new branch of the military that Trump has championed.



The administration official said the current federal budget contained much "wasteful spending" and urged Congress to follow the administration's recommendations on cuts, including cuts to social safety-net programs and foreign assistance.



In the United States, the administration's budget proposal is regarded as a blueprint for the priorities of the executive branch. Final spending decisions are made by Congress, which is likely to substantially revise the administration's draft.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Reuters