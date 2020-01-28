Trump Calls For Two-State Solution, Says 'Undivided' Jerusalem To Be Israeli Capital

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while saying that Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided" capital as he unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace deal.



Standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump also said on January 28 that his deal would double the territory under Palestinian control in their "new state" and that the capital would be in "eastern Jerusalem."



"We have an obligation to get [this deal] done," Trump said.



Trump, who said the 80-page plan was the "most detailed" ever, said a new Palestinian state would be "contiguous." He said that Palestinians have been used as "pawns" by others in the region and that it was time for this to end.



Netanyahu said Israel was to keep sovereignty over Jordan Valley under the plan.



Palestinians had condemned Trump's plan to unveil the deal after meeting with Netanyahu but without including Palestinians leaders.



Many Palestinians have said they no longer consider the United States an impartial party in the conflict after Trump made what was considered pro-Israel policy moves, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in the face of Arab opposition.