Trump Calls Ukraine-Related Impeachment Probe ‘Greatest Scam’

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Donald Trump alluded to an impeachment probe over revelations that he allegedly withdrew military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kyiv in investigating his political opponent “the greatest scam in the history of American politics.”



In a video message on social media, Trump said democrats, who initiated an impeachment inquiry earlier this week in the House of Representatives, “want to take away everything.”



He said the democrats “want to take away your guns, your freedom…and I’ll never let that happen.”



At the heart of the scandal is a whistle-blower’s report released this week that detailed Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



During their discussion, Trump asks Zelenskiy for help in investigating presidential candidate Joe Biden, a democrat and former vice president, and his son Hunter, who had sat on the board of an energy company in Ukraine.



Trump, a republican, had abruptly cancelled some $400 million worth of military aid to Kyiv leading up to the phone call.



Trump then told Zelenskiy that his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General Willian Barr would follow up on the investigations in Ukraine and be the main contacts.



Giuliani has confirmed that he has contacted Ukrainian authorities about possibly investigating Biden and his son.



Trump has also acknowledged asking Ukraine to investigate Biden, but both he and Giuliani deny they did anything wrong.



Barr subsequently said through a statement that Trump never asked him to investigate Biden.



After the July 25 call, according to the whistle-blower’s account, which wasn’t based on first-hand information, is that White House officials sought to “lock down” records of the discussion.



A five-page rough transcript of the Trump-Zelenskiy phone call was released on September 25.



Nancy Pelosi, the most senior Democrat and speaker of the House, called the "lock down" effort a "cover up” during a September 26 news conference.