Trump Chooses Army Chief Milley To Be His Next Top Military Adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen General Mark Milley to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley, who has served as chief of the Army the past three years, was named as the replacement for Marine General Joseph Dunford, by Trump in a tweet on December 8.

"I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country! Date of transition to be determined," Trump wrote.

The 60-year-old Milley, a graduate of Princeton University, has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Dunford is a former commandant of the Marine Corps and commander of coalition troops in Afghanistan. His term as Joint Chiefs chairman officially ends October 1, 2019.

The Joint Chiefs of Staffs consists of the heads of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and National Guard.

