Trump Says He Didn't Tape Comey Conversations

U.S. President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and does not possess any audio recordings of his meetings with former FBI Director James Comey.

But Trump also said in tweets issued on June 22 that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings do exist.

There had been speculation that Trump did have tapes of some of his meetings with Comey because he tweeted in May that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Trump fired Comey on May 9.

Shortly afterward, Comey said that Trump had asked him during one of their meetings to pledge his loyalty and that the president had also said he "hoped" Comey would drop his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn over alleged ties to Russian officials.

Trump denies Comey's claims.

The idea of a U.S. president recording private conversations in the White House reminds many of the Watergate scandal of 1972-73, when President Richard Nixon made tapes and later destroyed them before resigning the presidency under pressure.

There is a post-Watergate law that makes the destruction of any possible presidential recordings to be a crime.

The House of Representatives committee that is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election had set a June 23 deadline for the White House to hand over any tapes it might have of the Comey conversations.

