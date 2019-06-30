Trump Crosses Into North Korea In Historic First

U.S. President Donald Trump has shared symbolic handshakes with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.

The two men on June 30 shook hands across the demarcation line before Trump briefly crossed into North Korean territory -- the first sitting U.S. president to do so.

After another handshake, Trump and Kim walked into South Korean territory together and were joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"It's a great day for the world and it's an honor for me to be here," Trump said. "A lot of great things are happening."

Kim said Trump stepping into North Korea was "a very courageous and determined act" that "means that we want to bring an end to the unpleasant past."

After spending about 50 minutes in talks behind closed doors with Kim, Trump said the two sides had designated teams to resume stalled nuclear negotiations within weeks.

He also said he had extended an invitation to Kim to come to the United States.

Trump and Kim have met twice in high-profile summits as part of U.S. efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons.

The two have had effusive praise for each other after the summits, but little progress has been made on denuclearization.

Trump arrived in Seoul late on June 29 for talks with Moon after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan.

Based on reporting by dpa, AP, AFP, and Reuters