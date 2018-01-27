Trump Arrives In Washington After ‘Very, Very Successful Trip’ To Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump has returned to Washington, telling reporters that his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was a "very, very successful trip."

Trump said on January 26 as he entered the White House that "many, many people from Davos" are investing in the United States.

In a keynote address at the forum, Trump told the global business elite that his "America First" slogan does not mean he wants an isolationist United States.

"As president of the United States, I will always put America first. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first also," he said.

"But America First does not mean America alone. When the United States grows, so does the world," Trump said.

Trump was the first sitting president to attend the annual gathering in Davos since Bill Clinton did so in 2000.

Among the issues facing the president upon his return are reports that he ordered White House lawyer Don McGahn to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller last June, but that he backed down after McGahn threatened to resign rather than follow through on the order.

Trump dismissed the reports, calling them "fake news."

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of Trump and to hurt the chances of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Mueller and three congressional panels are separately investigating the alleged meddling and any potential ties between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

