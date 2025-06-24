Three people were killed in the Israeli city of Beersheba when an Iranian rocket smashed into a high-rise apartment building, minutes before the reported 7 a.m. start of a cease-fire announced earlier by US President Donald Trump, Israeli officials said.

Details are still unclear from the southern Israeli city of some 214,000 people as sirens blared over multiple regions from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. on June 24.

Trump announced that a “complete and total” cease-fire had been agreed to in the conflict between Israel and Iran and that it was due to take effect in phased steps.

Trump posted the announcement on his Truth Social platform, saying it would start "approximately" six hours later, which indicated a 7 a.m. start time in Israel.

Israel has not commented on the cease-fire announcement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi appeared to acknowledge that a pause in attacks had was in the works.

Sirens began blaring over the Haifa region at 5:15 a.m. in Israel after the military warned citizens of an incoming missile launch from Iran.

After 6 a.m., the military said another wave of missiles had been launched toward Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba.

Israeli officials reported that at least three people had been killed and another person was missing when the high-rise building in Beersheba was struck, although details were not immediately available.

With reporting by Reuters