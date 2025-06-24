Trump Says Cease-Fire 'Now In Effect'. Netanyahu Confirms Israel Accepts Trump's Proposal
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, declared that an agreed cease-fire between Israel and Iran was in effect and issued a call to "not violate" it.
In an earlier post, Trump said Iran would start the cease-fire, with Israel joining 12 hours later.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said his country agreed to Trump's cease-fire proposal, claiming in a statement that Israel's goal of neutralizing the nuclear and ballistic missile threat from Iran had been achieved.
3 Israelis Killed In Iranian Attack Minutes Before Planned Cease-Fire Start
Three people were killed in the Israeli city of Beersheba when an Iranian rocket smashed into a high-rise apartment building, minutes before the reported 7 a.m. start of a cease-fire announced earlier by US President Donald Trump, Israeli officials said.
Details are still unclear from the southern Israeli city of some 214,000 people as sirens blared over multiple regions from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. on June 24.
Trump announced that a “complete and total” cease-fire had been agreed to in the conflict between Israel and Iran and that it was due to take effect in phased steps.
Trump posted the announcement on his Truth Social platform, saying it would start "approximately" six hours later, which indicated a 7 a.m. start time in Israel.
Israel has not commented on the cease-fire announcement.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi appeared to acknowledge that a pause in attacks had was in the works.
Sirens began blaring over the Haifa region at 5:15 a.m. in Israel after the military warned citizens of an incoming missile launch from Iran.
After 6 a.m., the military said another wave of missiles had been launched toward Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba.
Israeli officials reported that at least three people had been killed and another person was missing when the high-rise building in Beersheba was struck, although details were not immediately available.
With reporting by Reuters
Trump Declares ‘Complete, Total’ Cease-Fire In Israel-Iran Conflict
US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, announced that a “complete and total” cease-fire had been agreed to in the conflict between Israel and Iran, due to take effect in phased steps, potentially bringing an end to what he called the “12-day war.”
Trump said the cease-fire will begin in "approximately six hours" and be phased in over 24 hours, “at which point the War will be considered, ENDED.”
Despite the announcement, Israel reported multiple waves of Iranian missile attacks minutes ahead of the reported 7 a.m. start of the cease-fire. Israeli officials reported at least three people were killed in the city of Beersheba at around 6 a.m. when a high-rise building was hit.
Some details remained unclear following Trump’s detailed social media post on June 23.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi appeared to acknowledge that a pause in attacks was in the works, but his comments early on June 24 caused some confusion following Trump's cease-fire announcement.
“At the moment, there is no agreement on the issue of a cease-fire or a cessation of operations,” he wrote on Telegram in the first official comments by the Iranian government.
“However, on the condition that the Israeli regime ceases its illegal aggression against the Iranian people by 4 a.m. today, we have no intention of continuing to respond,” he added.
Israel did not immediately comment. It was not stated if Iran had agreed to terms set down by the United States demanding the end to uranium enrichment.
