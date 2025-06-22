Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Satellite imagery of Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center
Satellite imagery of Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center
Iran

live Live Updates: US Warns Tehran Not To Retaliate After Trump Says Bombing Mission 'Obliterated' Key Iranian Nuclear Sites

Summary

The US launched major air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which President Donald Trump claimed "obliterated" key facilities, but said the goal was not regime change.

Iran vowed to respond, rejected talks for now, and launched missiles at Israel..

The UN and world leaders urged restraint, with the IAEA calling an emergency meeting and European officials pushing for renewed diplomacy.

US officials said the mission was a precision strike on nuclear infrastructure, while Iran asserted its right to self-defense.

New posts
22:35

Live Updates: US Joins Iran-Israel Conflict With Airstrikes

Welcome to our live coverage. The United States has carried out unprecedented air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with President Donald Trump calling the operation a “spectacular military success.”

Iran has vowed retaliation, and missile fire has already been exchanged with Israel in the hours following the attack.
We’ll be bringing you real-time updates, verified information, and expert analysis as this rapidly evolving story unfolds.

For the moment, this is what you need to know:


XS
SM
MD
LG