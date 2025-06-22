The US launched major air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which President Donald Trump claimed "obliterated" key facilities, but said the goal was not regime change.

Iran vowed to respond, rejected talks for now, and launched missiles at Israel..

The UN and world leaders urged restraint, with the IAEA calling an emergency meeting and European officials pushing for renewed diplomacy.

US officials said the mission was a precision strike on nuclear infrastructure, while Iran asserted its right to self-defense.