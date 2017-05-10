Trump Defends Firing Of FBI Director

U.S. President Donald Trump has defended his firing of FBI Director James Comey -- the top U.S. law enforcement official and the man who led the agency charged with investigating his campaign's ties with Russia.

The Trump administration said on May 9 that Comey was fired over his mishandling of an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's e-mails last year, arguing that both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had recommended Comey's dismissal over that matter.

In a series of tweets on May 10, Trump said Comey "will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

"Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me," Trump added on Twitter.

Justice Department officials said May 10 that the search for an interim FBI director is under way.

The move shocked many in Washington and led to accusations from Democrats and others that the White House was trying to undermine the FBI probe involving Russia.

Speaking on May 10 on the Senate floor, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he did not support a new investigation of Russia meddling, saying it could only serve to impede the current probes under way.

"Today we'll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation which could only serve to impede the current work being done," McConnell said.

He didn't give his own view on Trump's decision to fire Comey. But he noted that Democrats had repeatedly criticized Comey in the past and had called for his removal.

Following McConnell on the floor, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for a special prosecutor.

Schumer also asked that Sessions and his deputy appear before the Senate to answer questions about the circumstances surrounding Trump's decision to fire Comey.

The Senate and House intelligence committees are investigating Russian meddling in the presidential election and Russian ties to the Trump campaign.

Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on May 9 that Trump's dismissal of Comey was "beyond the pale -- even for him."

"This is the biggest evidence to date of why we need an independent commission to investigate Russia’s interference in our election," Cardin said in a statement. "We also need a special prosecutor to complete the ongoing criminal probe, now that the president has undermined the integrity of the FBI’s investigation."

In his series of early morning tweets on May 10, Trump blasted the Democrats who were critical of his decision to fire Comey.

Trump said that Democrats "have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!"

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Trump's decision was an "independent decision, which has nothing to do and should have nothing to do with Russia.”

Peskov said he hoped the issue would not affect U.S.-Russian relations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was scheduled to meet with Trump later in the day at the White House.

Lavrov sarcastically acknowledged Comey’s dismissal by saying, "Was he fired? You're kidding. You're kidding," as he posed for photographs with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Lavrov met with Tillerson ahead of his meeting with Trump.

Trump called for better relations with Russia during the campaign in 2016, but since assuming office has followed a more conventional Republican line, strongly backing NATO's efforts to counter Russia's military buildup and aggression in Europe, from the Baltics to Ukraine and Georgia.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa