Trump, Erdogan In Phone Call Demand Full Explanation In Saudi Journalist’s Killing

U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed in a phone call that the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul must be fully explained, the Turkish presidency has said.

"Erdogan and Trump agreed the Khashoggi case needs to be cleared up with all aspects," a statement by the president's office said early on October 22, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The remarks came shortly after Erdogan said he would make public on October 23 the "naked truth" about the dissident's killing.

Saudi Arabia on October 20 acknowledged for the first time that Khashoggi died at its Istanbul consulate.

Saudi state-run media reported the 60-year-old journalist died following a "fistfight" at the consulate on October 2, a claim that has been met with global skepticism.

Unnamed Turkish and U.S. officials have said Khashoggi was killed shortly after he entered the consulate by a team of Saudi officials, tortured, and dismembered.

Trump, in an interview published on October 21, criticized the explanation by Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. ally, saying that “obviously there’s been deception, and there’s been lies.”

"Their stories are all over the place," Trump addedr.

Trump has repeatedly said over the past week that he opposes any effort to jeopardize more than $100 billion in U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, but that he would consider sanctions on the kingdom.

Britain, Germany, and France, meanwhile, issued a joint statement condemning the Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, saying there is an "urgent need for clarification of exactly what happened."

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP