EU Leaders Respond As ‘Friends’ After Trump’s ‘Foe’ Remarks

Top officials from the European Union responded to U.S President Donald Trump’s remarks that the EU is a “foe,” with one saying Europe “will never give up on America.”

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said on Twitter late on July 15 that "calling your best friends foes only makes your real foes happy.”

"Europeans and Americans are bound by history and their shared values. Europeans will never give up on America because America never gave up on us. That’s what friends are for," he added.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter that "America and the EU are best friends. Whoever says we are foes is spreading fake news."

Trump said in an interview CBS News published earlier in the day that he thinks the United States has "a lot of foes," including countries considered among the closest U.S. allies.

"I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. You wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe," Trump said.



