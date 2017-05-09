Trump Fires FBI Director Comey Amid Probe Of Russian Election Meddling

U.S. President Donald Trump made the shocking decision to fire FBI director James Comey on May 9, the man who leads the agency charged with investigating his campaign's ties with Russia.

The president cited as his reason what he said was Comey's mishandling of an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's e-mails last year, saying both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had recommended Comey's ouster over that matter.

Trump told Comey in a letter that "while I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation [in connection with the Russia probe], I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," he said.

But while Trump appeared to ally himself with Democrats who are angry with Comey for announcing a new twist in the Clinton e-mail investigation only days before the election -- which Clinton said turned undecided voters against her at a crucial moment-- Democrats in Congress nearly unanimously denounced the president's decision to fire Comey as "outrageous" and "Nixonian."

With Comey having testified only days ago about about the FBI's ongoing investigation into Russian efforts to help Trump get elected, Senator Patrick Leahy said the firing brings back memories of former President Richard Nixon's firing of his attorney general during a "Saturday night massacre" in the middle of the Watergate investigation.

"It's nothing less than Nixonian," said Leahy.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer said he told Trump it was a "big mistake" to fire Comey.

Senate Democratic Whip Richard Durbin said any attempt by Trump to undermine the Russia investigation through Comey's dismissal "would raise grave constitutional issues."

Durbin called on the White House to immediately say whether the administration intends to continue the Russian investigation under a new FBI director.

The firing revived Democratic calls for the Congress to appoint an independent, special prosecutor to investigate the allegations of Russian election meddling, saying the White House cannot be trusted to appoint someone who will retain such independence.

At least one prominent Republican -- Senate Armed Service Committee Chairman John McCain -- agreed that a "special committee" is needed to take over the Russia investigation.

But other Republicans in Congress appeared more supportive of Trump's decision, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promising to move quickly to confirm Comey's replacement.

Underscoring the abruptness of the firing, the White House apparently had not even begun to field candidates to replace Comey and said it would begin the search "immediately."

Comey, 56, is only the second FBI chief to be fired. FBI directors normally are appointed to serve a single, 10-year term.

Comey was popular within the agency and was well-regarded by both Republicans and Democrats when former President Barack Obama appointed him four years ago.

The White House in defending its ouster of Comey released a highly critical memo written by Rosenstein that found fault with Comey's handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation on many points.

"I cannot defend the Director's handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton's e-mails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken" to make an announcement about the investigation just days before the election, Rosenstein wrote.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters

