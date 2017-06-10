Trump To Visit Poland Before G20 Summit In Germany Next Month

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit NATO ally Poland before he heads to Germany for the Group of 20 (G20) summit in July, the White House announced on June 9.

"The visit will reaffirm America's steadfast commitment to one of our closest European allies and emphasize the administration's priority of strengthening NATO's collective defense," the White House said in a statement.

Trump will deliver a major speech during the visit, and attend the Three Seas Initiative summit as a symbol of Washington's "strong ties to Central Europe," it said.

Leaders from several central, eastern, and southern European countries are to meet in the city of Wroclaw in western Poland for the Three Seas summit on July 6-7.

The G20 summit takes place in Hamburg on July 7-8.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

