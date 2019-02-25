News
Trump Heads To Vietnam To Meet North Korea's Kim
U.S. President Donald Trump left Washington on February 25 for Vietnam where he will hold his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The two leaders will meet in Hanoi on February 27-28 to discuss North Korea's nuclear-weapons and missile programs. There has been speculation that the two leaders would discuss agreeing to a formal end to the Korean War, which was frozen by an armistice agreement in 1953.
Prior to leaving Washington, Trump posted on Twitter: "With complete Denuclearization, North Korea will rapidly become an Economic Powerhouse. Without it, just more of the same. Chairman Kim will make a wise decision!"
Speaking to a gathering of governors in the White House earlier on February 25, Trump predicted "a very tremendous summit." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Fox television on February 24 that he hoped for "a substantive step forward" at the summit.
"It may not happen, but I hope that it will," Pompeo said.
Kim was traveling to Vietnam on an armored train and was expected to reach Hanoi on February 26.
Vietnamese authorities have promised tight security for the event and no information has been released concerning the venue for the summit.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Ex-Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Detained For High Treason
Former Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Volodymyr Zamana has been detained and charged with high treason.
Prosecutor-General Yury Lutsenko wrote on Facebook that Zamana was detained on February 25.
According to Lutsenko, Zamana is suspected of illegally dissolving 70 military garrisons and units, including air-defense missile brigades and battalions, and 19 air force units, and reducing a tactical aviation brigade to a squadron from 2012-2014.
Zamana's "illegal" actions resulted in the liquidation of military registration and army-draft offices, which by 2014 weakened the Ukrainian Army and helped Russia annex Crimea and helped incite separatism in Ukraine's east, Lutsenko wrote.
"Additionally, Zamana personally issued a directive subordinating all units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Crimean tactical group to the Navy commander, which actually paralyzed Ukrainian military personnel’s resistance to the Russian aggression," Lutsenko wrote.
Ukrainian Chief Military Prosecutor Anatoliy Matios said earlier in the day that Zamana had been formally notified of being considered a suspect in a treason case.
With reporting by UNIAN and Gordon
'Nastya Rybka' Says FSB Warned Her Not To Go Home To Belarus
A Belarusian escort and self-described sex trainer who claimed to have evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election says the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) "strongly advised" her not to return to her country after months in jail in Thailand.
In a telephone interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service from Moscow on February 22, Anastasia Vashukevich, who is also known as Nastya Rybka, also said that she might get involved in politics in Russia or Belarus in the future.
Vashukevich and her mentor Aleksei Kirillov, aka Alex Lesley, were detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in January upon arrival from Thailand, where they were detained in the beach resort of Pattaya and spent about nine months in jail on charges of soliciting to provide sexual services.
Vashukevich, 28, told RFE/RL that her detainment in Russia was illegal as she was officially deported from Thailand to Belarus, not Russia.
"According to the regulations, my passport was supposed to be returned to me in Minsk. Nobody had a right to stop me [in Moscow airport]," Vashukevich said, adding that she was illegally forced to enter Russia instead of getting on her connecting flight to Minsk.
Video footage showed Vashukevich being detained roughly at the airport, and she told RFE/RL that she was questioned twice while in Moscow but added that "since nobody is bothering me here now, I will stay here for the time being."
Russian authorities said that the she and Kirillov were detained on January 19 upon arrival from Thailand on suspicion of luring people into prostitution, a crime that is punishable by up to three years in prison.
But the two were released three days later amid reports that Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka ordered Belarusian diplomats to secure Vashukevich's release.
It was unclear whether that was a factor, and Vashukevich told RFE/RL that she had not expected Lukashenka to get involved.
"I had expected some sort of support in Belarus as I have many friends there. But I certainly did not expect that the president would [deal with the situation] personally," Vashukevich said, speaking Russian in the interview.
Shortly after her release, Vashukevich praised "the president of my favorite country," seemingly referring to Belarus.
Vashukevich became the focus of a geopolitical scandal when Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny published an expose in February 2018 based largely on photos and video she had posted on social media. The photos and videos appeared to show her on a yacht with Kremlin-connected tycoon Oleg Derispaska and Sergei Prikhodko, a Russian deputy prime minister at the time and a longtime former foreign-policy aide to Putin.
In custody in Thailand later last year, Vashukevich earlier claimed to have recordings of Deripaska talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election in which President Donald Trump was elected. But she has never released them and suggested in comments after her detention in Russia that she would not do so.
Deripaska is close to Putin and had a working relationship with Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman who was investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller and convicted last year of tax and bank fraud.
The report published by Russian opposition politician Navalny's anticorruption outfit, drawing on photographs and video that Vashukevich published on Instagram in 2016, appeared to show Prikhodko being offered lavish treatment on Deripaska's yacht. The two also appear to discuss U.S. politics.
Vashukevich, who was pictured on the yacht, has said that she had an affair with Deripaska. Representatives of the tycoon have accused her of fabrication and have said that she was never his mistress.
Vashukevich and Kirillov made international headlines again when they asked for asylum in the United States while detained in Thailand.
Vashukevich told RFE/RL she is currently working on her third book and that the subject is the conditions in Thai jails, where she said cells are overcrowded and the food "cannot be consumed."
Asked whether she has ties with Belarusian tycoons, Vashukevich said that she has many friends among such people and that she might "someday" get involved in politics in Russia or in Belarus.
Russian Media Executive Igor Malashenko Found Dead In Spain
Media reports in Russia say that Igor Malashenko, a well-known television and print media executive, journalist, and political analyst, was found dead in Spain on February 25.
Malashenko was a co-founder of NTV television company in the 1990s. He was also a former chief of the Russian state television and radio giant Ostankino.
In 1996, Malashenko was the chief consultant for President Boris Yeltsin's reelection campaign. Yeltsin overcame poor opinion ratings and and health problems to win a second term, holding off a Communist challenger.
Malashenko founded the conglomerate Media-Most in 1997.
He also used to lead RTVI television channel and headed the presidential campaign of journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak, who received about 1.7 percent of the vote in a March 2018 election that incumbent President Vladimir Putin won by a landslide.
Based on reporting by Vedomosti and Kommersant
Exclusive: Daughter Of Putin's Spokesman Working In European Parliament
BRUSSELS -- The daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman works as an intern in the European Parliament in Brussels, and has unhindered access to various EU documents, RFE/RL has learned.
Yelizaveta Peskova, the 21-year-old daughter of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, serves as a trainee with Aymeric Chauprade, a French member of the European Parliament (MEP) who has publicly supported Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
Peskova’s name appears on Chauprade’s official European Parliament (EP) webpage and Chauprade confirmed to RFE/RL that she is part of his team.
“Ms. Peskova is certainly the daughter of an important personality in the Russian Federation, but as a student, she does not have fewer rights than other young people to do an internship as part of her studies,” Chauprade said in an e-mailed comment.
He added that Peskova is not currently working in Russia, either for a state or private entity.
“Accordingly, there can be no conflict of interest in the exercise of my mandate as a Member of Parliament,” Chauprade wrote.
Chauprade is a member of both the EP’s foreign-affairs committee and the subcommittee on security and defense, and he is part of the delegation of the EU-Russia parliamentary committee.
He was one of the international observers to the Moscow-staged referendum in Crimea following the Russian military takeover of the Ukrainian peninsula in March 2014.
At the time, Chauprade called the referendum “justified,” a position at odds with the European Union’s. A UN General Assembly resolution supported by 100 countries pronounced the referendum invalid and confirmed the assembly's commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Several MEPs contacted by RFE/RL said they were unaware that a relative of a high-level Russian official was working among them in the EP.
Sandra Kalniete, a Latvian MEP from the largest Parliamentary Group, the center-right European People’s Party, considers her work there “negligence.”
“This is breach of general security rules of the European Parliament,” Kalniete said.
Petras Austrevicius, a Lithuanian MEP from the Liberal Group in the EP, called Peskova’s position there a “very big shame on the face of the European Parliament.”
“I couldn’t believe that Kremlin keeps its hand in the pockets and heart of the EU institutions,” Austrevicius told RFE/RL.
Reached by RFE/RL, a spokeswoman for Peskova said she could not confirm her employment at the EP.
As a trainee, Peskova has unhindered access to the European Parliament buildings in both Brussels and Strasbourg and can attend all committees and other meetings in the chamber.
Since controls sometimes are very relaxed with few real checks, there is also the possibility to be present at gatherings of other political groups. She also has access to both the European Parliament intranet and the intranet of her MEP’s party.
EP interns are paid by the budget of the MEP, which is funded by European taxpayers. It is unclear how much money Peskova is getting, if any.
The MEP determines how much a trainee is paid, since the sum comes from the politician’s monthly allocation for staff -- around 25,000 euros ($28,389) per month. The maximum payment for a trainee is around 1,600 euros, though it is also possible for MEPs to employ unpaid trainees.
Peskova is one of numerous children of Russia’s political elite who reside or study in Western Europe and draw accusations of hypocrisy from Kremlin critics.
Her father, who has served as Putin’s spokesman for nearly two decades, has been the subject of several exposes by Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny highlighting his wealth and expensive taste.
Peskova is a frequent user of social media with nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she typically flaunts her glamorous lifestyle and claims to be based in Moscow, Paris, and Brussels.
While her social-media footprint does not appear to feature any photographs from the European Parliament, there are several photos of her visiting different Brussels landmarks.
An MEP is responsible for registering his or her trainee. To get a temporary accreditation pass, a one-page form must be submitted to the parliament’s accreditation office. The form contains basic information -- such as name, date of birth, and identification number -- and is typically approved within hours, people familiar with the system told RFE/RL.
The procedure requires an MEP and the trainee to sign a contract, as well as an application for the defrayal of expenses, a declaration stating that the trainee has health and accident insurance, and a declaration of honor in which the lawmaker states that the trainee has a valid permit to enter and stay in the EU for the duration of the traineeship.
It typically takes three weeks for those documents to be processed, after which the trainee gets a permanent accreditation.
Chauprade told RFE/RL that all necessary procedures were respected in Peskova’s traineeship.
“I repeat, this contract is validated by the Parliament and complies in all respects with the obligations in the matter,” he wrote.
Up until late 2015, Chauprade was a member of right-wing French politician Marine Le Pen’s National Front and was the party’s top candidate in the Paris region for the 2014 European elections.
Accusing the people around Le Pen of antisemitism, he quit the party to become an independent MEP before joining and subsequently becoming the vice-chair of the other right-wing populist group in the chamber, the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD).
That group also includes Italy’s Five Star Movement and the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP).
Knut Fleckenstein, a German MEP from the the center-left Socialist and Democrats group, said there should have at least been a public announcement that a person with political connections like Peskova’s had secured a position at the European Parliament.
“I would maybe think twice [about] what I would tell her,” Fleckenstein said.
Prominent Soviet-Era Russian Film Director Georgy Daneliya In Medically Induced Coma
One of the most popular Soviet-era film directors, Georgy Daneliya, has been hospitalized with pneumonia and put into a medically induced coma in Moscow.
The 88-year-old director's wife, Galina Yurkova-Daneliya, said that her husband was rushed to hospital on February 23.
Georgian-born Daneliya made a range of movies that became very popular in the Soviet Union.
His most famous films include Walking The Streets of Moscow, Afonya, Mimino, The Autumn Marathon, and Gentlemen Of Fortune.
In 1979, The Autumn Marathon received the Golden Shell, the highest prize of the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, and the Pasinetti Award for best film at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy. Yevgeny Leonov's role in the movie won him the Pasinetti Award for best actor.
Daneliya directed the tragicomic cult film Kin-dza-dza! in 1986
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
U.S. Envoy, Taliban Co-Founder Meet In Qatar For Peace Talks
U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with one of the Afghan Taliban's co-founders in Qatar, in what was said to be the highest-level engagement between the two sides as part of Afghanistan's peace process.
"Just finished a working lunch with Mullah [Abdul Ghani Beradar] and his team. First time we'’ve met. Now moving on to talks" aimed at finding a negotiated solution to Afghanistan's 17-year war, Khalilzad tweeted on February 25.
Baradar was released in October after spending eight years in Pakistani custody, but until now has remained in Pakistan and has not made any public appearances.
His appointment as the Taliban’s political chief was widely seen as marking a new push by the militant group to achieve political and diplomatic legitimacy.
"Arrived in Doha to meet with a more authoritative Taliban delegation. This could be a significant moment," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter earlier in the day.
A statement released by the Taliban late February 25 said their negotiating team would continue to be led by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, while Baradar would provide "instructions" when needed.
Meanwhile, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the militants' political office, told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan that Taliban and U.S. negotiators held “introductory talks” on February 25.
Shaheen said official talks will begin on February 26.
Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Associated Press that there was "a possibility we will reach some results" during the planned four-day talks.
The BBC quoted an unidentified senior Taliban figure as saying that Baradar's authority within the group to make decisions could help "speed up the peace process."
The Taliban, which now reportedly controls nearly half of Afghanistan, has held a series of direct talks with Khalilzad in recent months.
However, the militant group has so far refused to hold direct talks with Afghan officials, calling them "puppets."
During their previous round of talks in Doha in January, U.S. and Taliban negotiators reached the basic framework of a possible peace deal.
The agreement calls for the Taliban to prevent international terrorist groups from basing themselves in Afghanistan and for the United States to withdraw its forces from the country.
U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since an October 2001 invasion that brought down the Taliban government after it refused to hand over Al-Qaeda extremists, including Osama bin Laden, blamed for launching the September 11 attacks in the United States.
With reporting by AP
UN Chief Warns Against 'Groundswell Of Xenophobia, Racism'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced a "groundswell of xenophobia, racism, and intolerance," citing "rising anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred."
"Hate is moving into the mainstream -- in liberal democracies and authoritarian systems alike," Guterres said in a February 25 speech opening the UN Human Rights Council's 40th session in Geneva.
The UN chief condemned an "insidious campaign sought to drown the [UN's] Global Compact on Migration in a flood of lies about the nature and scope of the agreement."
At the General Assembly in December, 17 countries either abstained or voted against the nonbinding text setting out best practices for managing refugee and migrant flows.
The compact fueled bitter political debate, especially in Europe.
Guterres announced in his speech that his special adviser on genocide prevention, Adama Dieng, would "present a global plan of action" to combat hate speech.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Firm Of Arrested U.S. Investor Calvey Asks Putin To Intervene
Russia-based private-equity group Baring Vostok has appealed to President Vladimir Putin to "take personal control" of a criminal investigation into its jailed American founder and five other executives.
Baring Vostok Capital Partners (BVCP) made the call in an open letter to Putin posted on its website on February 25, after Russian prosecutors last week formally charged Michael Calvey, three additional BVCP employees, and two other executives with large-scale financial fraud.
Calvey and the others, who are behind bars in pretrial detention, deny wrongdoing.
The American investment-fund manager, who founded the BVCP in 1994, is one of the most prominent foreign investors in Russia. His arrest in Moscow on February 14, amid persistently and severely strained ties between Moscow and Washington, sent shock waves through Western business circles.
If convicted, Calvey could face up to 10 years in prison.
In its open letter, Baring Vostok said it was appealing to Putin in order to "ensure a comprehensive, independent, and objective investigation" in the case. Kremlin critics say Russian courts lack independence and are often used by the authorities and businesses to neutralize perceived political threats or get the upper hand in disputes over money and property.
The letter suggested that all those arrested in the case be released from a pretrial custody, saying that a reduction in pretrial detention over financial allegations in recent years "has helped eliminate the possibility of putting undue pressure on a business partner as part of a business conflict."
It also said that the charges against Calvey and the other accused were connected to "the execution of normal management functions at a commercial organisation (Vostochny Bank)."
BVCP had said that the case was linked to a commercial conflict with the bank.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would be informed of Baring Vostok's request.
"I don't know whether the president saw the letter and how it was handed over, but...we will inform the president about the letter published in the media," Peskov said.
Unnamed Sources
Putin has not spoken directly about Calvey or the case in public.
In a February 25 report, the Bloomberg news agency cited unnamed sources as saying that Putin defended the decision to prosecute Calvey at a closed-door meeting last week.
When asked about criticism of the handling of the case and the damage it could do to the Russian investment climate, Putin said that investigators’ stated suspicions that Calvey and his associates had stolen a large amount of money could not be ignored, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the meeting.
Prosecutors claim that a company owned by Calvey borrowed 2.5 billion rubles ($38 million) from Vostochny Bank, and that shares in another company that Calvey transferred to the bank as reimbursement in February 2017 were worth only about 600,000 rubles -- not the 3 billion rubles he allegedly said they were worth.
On February 21, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow demanded that Russia give U.S. diplomats immediate access to Calvey.
"We have requested this access multiple times. The Russian Federation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet complied with the terms of our Bilateral Consular Convention and has not allowed us to provide consular assistance. We have expressed our strong concern about this delay through diplomatic channels," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.
With reporting by Reuters, Bloomberg, dpa, and TASS
Russian Prison Warden Gets The Boot Over Cushy Treatment Of Gangster
Authorities say the warden of a prison in Far Eastern Russia's Amur region will be fired for providing a prominent convicted criminal with privileged treatment in the penitentiary.
The Federal Penitentiary Service said on February 25 that the warden of Corrective Colony No. 3, Colonel Aleksandr Radkov, will be fired from the post as soon as he returns from vacation.
In November, the Investigative Committee launched a probe against the colony's administration after photos of Vyacheslav Tsepovyaz, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, circulated on the Internet.
Tsepovyaz, a member of the notorious Tsapok gang, which terrorized a rural farming community in southern Russia, could be seen in photos sitting in a room with a big television set, eating crab and caviar, and grilling meat.
After a public outcry, Tsepovyaz was transferred to another penitentiary and a probe was launched against members of the prison administration suspected of providing Tsepovyaz with the privileges.
The Tsapok gang operated in the community of Kushchyovskaya town in the Krasnodar Krai region from the late 1990s until 2010.
Members of the gang were found guilty of numerous kidnappings, robberies, a series of murders, including the brutal slaying of a wealthy farmer and 11 other people in 2010 that provoked a nationwide outcry, leading to the arrests of the gang leader and other high-ranking members, including Tsepovyaz.
The case also sparked controversy after investigations revealed the group's ties to local Russian officials.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Nazarbaev Appoints Asqar Mamin As Kazakhstan's Prime Minister
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev has appointed Asqar Mamin as the Central Asian nation's new prime minister.
"The head of state has signed an order to appoint Mamin as the Kazakh prime minister," the presidential press service tweeted on February 25, four days after Nazarbaev sacked the previous government for what he described as its failure to raise living standards and diversify the economy away from the energy sector.
The 53-year-old Mamin, who had served as deputy prime minister since 2016, was then appointed as acting prime minister.
The move comes amid growing protests across the country about living conditions for Kazakhs that were sparked by the deaths of five children from one family when their home in Astana burned down.
The tragedy occurred while both parents were working overnight shifts to make ends meet.
The previous government was led by Bakytzhan Sagintaev, whose premiership started in 2016.
Nazarbaev has been in power in energy-rich Kazakhstan since before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.
Rights activists and critics say the 78-year-old leader has suppressed dissent, prolonged his time in office through undemocratic votes, and used the levers of power to neutralize potential political opponents.
Pakistan Court Rejects Ex-Prime Minister Sharif's Bail Plea
ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani court has rejected the bail plea from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently serving a seven-year jail term for corruption, his party says.
The Islamabad High Court said in its February 25 ruling that Sharif couldn't be given bail on health grounds as he was already being treated at a hospital.
Khawaja Asif, a leader of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, said an appeal would be filed against the decision.
Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi deemed the court ruling "disappointing," adding that a government medical board had called for urgent treatment.
However, Abbasi said that the PML-N would respect the court decision.
"We have always respected court decisions," he said. "We will take all necessary legal recourse."
Sharif is being treated for heart complications at a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, and his lawyers have argued that the former leader was too frail to be kept in jail.
Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was removed from office in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him from serving.
In December, an anticorruption court sentenced him to seven years in prison on a charge of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income, the latest conviction in a series of graft allegations against him.
In separate proceedings, Sharif was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in July over the purchase of luxury apartments in London. However, Sharif appealed that sentence and was released on bail in September.
The PML-N lost to Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), the party of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, the new prime minister, in a general election in July.
Sharif accused the military of backing the PTI party, an accusation rejected by Khan and the army.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and Dawn
Radu Albot Becomes First Moldovan To Win ATP Tour-Level Tennis Title
Radu Albot became the first Moldovan to win an ATP tour-level tennis title after he defeated Britain's Daniel Evans in the Delray Beach Open in the U.S. state of Florida.
The 82nd-ranked Albot, the first Moldovan to rate in the top 100, will likely move up into the low 50s after his 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over the 148th-ranked Evans on February 24.
The 29-year-old Albot led 2-1 in the third set with a service break when the match was delayed by a 56-minute rain storm.
"It feels unbelievable," Albot said. "You work your whole life, your whole career, and at the end you win a tournament.
Albot, who was born and resides in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, previously had won an ATP doubles title.
He turned professional in 2008.
His career prize money is listed at $2.1 million.
According to ATP records, Albot is only the second player from Moldova to rank in the top 200 of men's tennis, the other being Roman Borvanov, who reached 200.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
U.S.-Backed Syrian Defense Force Hands Over 280 IS Fighters To Iraq
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have so far handed over 280 captured Islamic State (IS) insurgents to the government of Iraq, officials in Baghdad said on February 24.
The number handed over until now represents just a portion of the "large number" of IS fighters in the custody of the SDF, said officials, who added that the captives include more than 500 Iraqis.
The first batch of about 130 Iraqi IS members were turned over on February 21, Iraqi security forces said.
A statement by the military said the transfers were set to "continue until they are completed."
IS fighters captured large portions of Iraqi and Syrian territory from government forces in 2014, establishing what they called an "Islamic caliphate."
However, U.S.-backed forces have driven the militants from most of their territory in both countries, with the remnants holding out in increasingly shrinking enclaves.
The SDF, an alliance of Syrian Arab and Kurdish fighters, trapped the militants in less than half a square kilometer in a hamlet in the Syrian desert.
U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled he will soon declare the end of the "caliphate" and has said he will pull all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, where they have been supporting the SDF.
The White House later said that some 400 U.S. "peacekeepers" would remain in the country for "some time."
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Moldova Polls 'Competitive' Despite 'Strong Indications Of Vote Buying,' Monitors Say
CHISINAU -- International observers say Moldova's parliamentary elections were "competitive and fundamental rights were respected," but the campaign was marred by "strong indications of vote buying" and the misuse of state resources.
The monitors led by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) made the assessment in a preliminary statement released on February 25, the day after Moldovans headed to the polls at a time when rival political forces are in a tug-of-war between integration with the European Union and closer ties with Moscow.
With 100 percent of the ballots counted, the pro-Russia Socialist Party was poised to gain the most seats in the next parliament, but failed to secured a clear majority.
It was followed by the ruling Democrats, which have called for closer ties with the West, and ACUM, a pro-European Union coalition that ran on an anti-corruption platform.
"This was an active, hard-fought and polarized campaign in generally well-run elections," said George Tsereteli, leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission.
"I call on my newly elected parliamentary colleagues to now deliver on promises, address the problems we identified, and meet the expectations of the people," he added.
The vote was held under a new electoral system that divides the 101-seat parliament into 50 seats elected by party lists and 51 seats by individual head-to-head races.
If the next parliament fails to form a governing coalition within 45 days after the election results, the president should dissolve the legislature and call new elections.
Igor Dodon, who led the Socialist Party until he became Moldova's president, said on February 24 that "the risk is high that it could come to a snap election in the coming few months."
'Generally Well Organized'
Claude Kern, head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) delegation, said that election day was "generally well organized."
But he also said that the new electoral system confirmed a "lack of effective mechanisms to prevent undue influence by wealthy businesspeople, combined with a poor system of supervision of party and candidate funding, and inadequate penalties."
With almost all ballots tallied, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said that the Socialist Party had captured the most votes in the party-list voting, followed by ACUM.
Overall preliminary results suggested that the Socialists won 35 seats in the next parliament, the Democrats 30 seats, ACUM 26 seats, and the conservative Shor Party seven seats. Three independent candidates will receive the remaining seats.
If the next parliament fails to form a governing coalition within 45 days after the election results, the president should dissolve the legislature and call new elections.
Speaking to journalists on February 25, President Igor Dodon, former leader of the Socialist Party, warned that new elections would be preferable to a coalition government.
"If there is to be one party with defectors from another side," he said, "then it's better to hold early elections straight away."
Although the CEC said the polls were held without major incidents, both pro-Russia and pro-EU forces in the country accused the ruling Democrats of massive fraud.
Speaking after polls closed, a leader of the ACUM coalition, Maia Sandu, said the elections were "neither free, nor fair, nor democratic."
"These were the least democratic elections in the history of Moldova," she added.
According to the CEC, just over 49 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots.
Voters formed long lines outside polling stations in the villages of Dorotcaia and Cosnita, which are located at the demarcation line of Moldova’s Russian-speaking breakaway region of Transdniester.
Some of them told RFE/RL they were brought in on special buses from Transdniester, whose separatist authorities boycotted the elections, and that they were promised between 50 and 150 lei (between $3 and $9) after voting.
Both the Socialists and Democrats accused each other of vote buying, and election authorities said they will look into the matter.
Democratic Party deputy chairman Vladimir Cebotari acknowledged "violations," but said they would "not affect the voting process," while Prime Minister Pavel Filip and parliament speaker Andrian Candu praised the "transparent, free, and democratic election process."
After casting his vote, Filip, a Democrat, said, "I believe in the future of Moldova. We are ready to continue reforms and all social programs, the implementation of which will change the lives of Moldovan citizens for the better."
Some 340 international personnel from 38 countries were registered as observers. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was scheduled to release its assessment on February 25.
The former Soviet republic of 3.6 million people has had three governments since 2015, following the disappearance of some $1 billion -- about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product -- from the banking system which plunged it into a political and economic crisis.
Dodon is a vocal supporter of closer ties with Russia and a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has often traveled to Moscow for talks with Putin.
In December, Dodon praised what he called "the openness of the Russian leadership" and its "great interest" in developing a strategic partnership between Russia and Moldova.
Russia supplies Moldova with 95 percent of its natural gas. It also has troops stationed in Transdniester -- despite repeated UN calls for them to leave.
Chisinau's relations with Russia, however, deteriorated after Moldova signed an association agreement with the EU in 2014.
Russia then placed an embargo on some Moldovan goods. Now, 70 percent of Moldovan exports head to the EU.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iranian Communications Minister Accused Of 'Internet Espionage'
Prosecutors in Iran have filed a complaint against the minister of communications and information technology for alleged "Internet espionage," state media report.
Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi was accused of not following judicial orders related to Iran's Internet controls, Javad Javidnia, the deputy for cyberspace affairs at the public prosecutor's office, was quoted as saying on February 24.
Javidnia said the minister's actions left Iran's data vulnerable to access by the country's enemies, which he said amounted to "Internet espionage."
Jahromi, 37, is the youngest member of President Hassan Rohani's government. He is also said to be Iran’s most popular minister, due largely to his support for the lifting of controls on the Internet.
According to observers, the allegation against the minister is another attempt by Iran’s hard-liners to undermine Rohani.
With reporting by dpa
Romanians Protest Government's Judicial Reforms
BUCHAREST -- Thousands of Romanians have taken to the streets of Bucharest and other cities across the country to protest against government measures they say undermines the independence of the country’s judiciary.
More than 10,000 people gathered in the capital on the evening of February 24, while thousands more rallied in other cities including Cluj, Timisoara, Constanta, and Baia Mare.
In Bucharest, the demonstrators blocked traffic outside government headquarters, chanting slogans such as "Justice, not corruption," and "Shame."
The rallies were prompted by measures recently imposed by the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila that critics say will exert more political control over the judiciary.
Romania, which currently holds the EU's rotating six-month presidency, needs to "very urgently put the reform process back on track" and abstain "from steps which reverse progress" in fighting corruption, the European Commission said on February 20.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Taliban Political Chief Baradar To Attend Afghan Peace Talks In Qatar
A new round of peace talks between Taliban and U.S. negotiators is to begin in Doha this week and will include the militant group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, according to Taliban and diplomatic sources in Qatar.
Reports said the talks were set to begin in the Qatari capital on February 25, and were expected to center around a cease-fire to end Afghanistan's 17-year conflict and the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.
The U.S. negotiating team will be led by the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.
Afghan Taliban leaders had said that their new political chief, Baradar, would not attend the negotiations because he had had difficulties obtaining travel documents.
The Taliban also said there were differences among the Taliban leadership over the precise role that Baradar should have in the talks.
Baradar was released from a Pakistani jail in October.
His appointment was widely seen as marking a new push by the Taliban to achieve political and diplomatic legitimacy.
The Taliban, which now reportedly controls nearly half of Afghanistan, has held a series of direct talks with Khalilzad in recent months.
However, the group has so far refused to hold direct negotiations with the Afghan government, calling it a Western puppet.
During their previous round of talks in Doha, U.S. and Taliban negotiators reached the basic framework of a possible peace deal.
The agreement calls for the Taliban to prevent international terrorist groups from basing themselves in Afghanistan and for the United States to withdraw its forces from the country.
U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since an October 2001 invasion that brought down the Taliban government after it refused to hand over Al-Qaeda terrorists, including Osama bin Laden, blamed for launching the September 11 attacks in the United States.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran Frees French Businesswoman Detained For Four Months
Iranian authorities have released a French businesswoman detained for four months, according to local media.
"A French national who had been detained for unauthorized entry into Iran was released in the recent days after legal proceedings took their course and other charges were dropped," the official IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying on February 24.
Qasemi did not give the name or gender of the French citizen.
But France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on February 20 that Nelly Erin-Cambervelle was arrested on the Iranian island of Kish on October 21 for allegedly "signing an illegal mining contract and carrying out an unauthorized trip."
Le Drian said that the French authorities had been in touch with Iran with a view to improving the conditions of the 59-year-old businesswoman from the French Caribbean island of Martinique.
Details of Erin-Cambervelle's arrest first appeared in local Martinique media earlier this month after a friend and colleague was quoted as saying that she had been arrested for illegally buying gold after originally going to Kish to negotiate a minerals contract.
The friend, Patricia Gros-Desirs Dicanot, said that the Iranian authorities were demanding 40,000 euros ($45,392) for her release.
Relations between Paris and Tehran have been strained in recent months despite the two sides committing to uphold the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers -- which the United States exited in May last year.
Paris suspended nominating a new ambassador to Iran after accusing the Iranian Intelligence Ministry of being behind an alleged plot to bomb a rally by an exiled opposition group in June.
Tehran has rejected the accusation.
With reporting by IRNA and Reuters
Human Rights Groups: Tajik Activist Forcibly Returned From Russia Faces Politically Motivated Prosecution
Tajik and Russian officials have arbitrarily detained and forcibly returned to Tajikistan an opposition activist who resurfaced in Dushanbe earlier this month from self-imposed exile, human rights groups say.
The Association of Central Asian Migrants, the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and the Norwegian Helsinki Committee said in a February 24 statement that Sharofiddin Gadoev should be released from Tajik custody and allowed to return immediately to the Netherlands, where he is a recognized refugee.
Steve Swerdlow, Central Asia researcher for HRW, said that Gadoev was facing "trumped-up charges in Tajikistan for his peaceful exercise of freedom of expression."
Gadoev, 33, is a member of the Europe-based oppositionist National Alliance of Tajikistan and co-founder of the banned Group-24 opposition political movement. He has lived in the Netherlands since 2015.
The government of President Emamoli Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has long been criticized for its crackdowns on dissent.
Sources investigating Gadoev’s case learned that Russian security services officers forced Gadoev into their car in Moscow on February 14 and drove him to Domodedovo Airport, where the activist was placed on a flight to Dushanbe, the human rights groups said in their statement.
HRW quoted relatives as saying that the officers beat Gadoev in the car.
On the flight, Gadoev was accompanied by officers from the Tajik security services, who beat him and placed a sack over his head, the statement said, adding that he was delivered in that condition to the Tajik Interior Ministry’s agency for the fight against organized crime on February 15.
'Troubling Questions'
Gadoev was reportedly transferred to house arrest on February 20, but officers from the Interior Ministry and special police force OMON remained with him, and the following day he was moved to an undisclosed location by Tajikistan’s security services, according to the human rights NGOs.
Meanwhile, the government issued a a series of "choreographed" videos in which Gadoev stated that he had voluntarily returned to Tajikistan and criticized the opposition, they also said.
On February 19, Gadoev’s colleagues published a video recorded earlier by Gadoev in which he said he was traveling to Moscow to meet with officials from Russia’s Security Council to discuss “some problems that have occurred in Tajikistan [and] the situation of Tajik labor migrants."
“if I suddenly appear on Tajik television or some YouTube channel, saying that I have returned of my own accord – you must not believe it," he warned in the footage.
"I am not planning to go to Tajikistan willingly. Never," he added.
The Interior Ministry announced initially that Gadoev has been charged with possession of contraband and forgery.
On February 21, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said that Tajik authorities had confirmed that Gadoev was arrested on charges of "criminal activities."
The ministry is investigating "whether and how it can assist Mr. Gadoev. We are following the case closely," a spokeswoman said in a statement sent to RFE/RL.
Marius Fossum, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee's regional representative in Central Asia, urged the Tajik authorities to "stop the smoke and mirrors," adding: "There are troubling questions that Tajik authorities may have ill-treated Sharofiddin Gadoev."
"Tajikistan’s international partners…should seek access to visit with Gadoev and call on the Tajik government to provide him with unimpeded access to an attorney of his choice and visits with family members," Fossum added.
Afghanistan Sends First Exports To India Via Iran's Chabahar Port
Landlocked Afghanistan has sent its first export shipment to India through Iran's strategic Chabahar Port.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who attended a special ceremony on February 24 in the western city of Zaranj to mark the event, said the exports through the Iranian port on the Indian Ocean would connect "hundreds of villages and millions of" Afghans to the outside world.
"Chabahar Port is the result of healthy cooperation between India, Iran, and Afghanistan this will ensure economic growth," he added.
The shipment contained 570 tons of dried fruits, textiles, carpets, and other goods carried by 23 vehicles, Afghan officials said.
The consignment is to be shipped to the port city of Mumbai in western India.
Key Supply Route
Chabahar Port, inaugurated in 2017, has been built largely by India and will provide a key supply route for Afghanistan while allowing India to bypass rival Pakistan to trade with Central Asia.
Most of Afghanistan's imports and exports currently go through Pakistan, which Kabul accuses of harboring the Afghan Taliban.
The U.S. State Department in November exempted the Chabahar Port project from its sanctions on Iran in recognition of its importance to war-torn Afghanistan.
The U.S. sanctions are intended to exert pressure on Iran to renegotiate its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which President Donald Trump walked away from in May 2018.
The effort to build up Afghanistan's economy is aimed at reducing Kabul's dependence on foreign aid and putting a major dent in the illicit opium trade that has been a major source of revenue for the Taliban insurgency.
New Delhi has poured $2 billion into development in Afghanistan since the 2001 U.S.-led overthrow of the Taliban's government.
In December 2018, the state-owned India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) formally took over operations at Chabahar Port.
With reporting by Reuters
Russians Commemorate Slain Kremlin Critic Nemtsov
Thousands of people have taken part in marches in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities to commemorate slain Kremlin critic and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov.
Rallies were held across Russia ahead of the fourth anniversary of Nemtsov's murder, which drew international condemnation and highlighted the dangers faced by Russians who oppose the Kremlin.
In Moscow, protesters carried portraits of Nemtsov and marched behind a banner reading, "We have given Russia away to the crooks, it's time to take it back."
Some participants reportedly chanted slogans against President Vladimir Putin.
Around 10,600 people gathered for the rally on a boulevard some 1.5 kilometers north of the Kremlin, according to White Counter, an independent activist group that tracks turnout at demonstrations.
Opposition politician Ilya Yashin said the march was called not only to remember Nemtsov but to call for democratic reforms.
"We're here to demand democratic reform because we are sick of the dense stuffiness of Putinism. It is impossible to live in a country where they constantly prohibit everything," he told the AP news agency.
Prominent human rights defender Lev Ponomaryov said: “Russia is practically building a totalitarian regime, with torture and murders, and failure to investigate these murders. It is necessary to come out [onto the streets]."
Activist Nataliya Gryaznyevich said that "Nemtsov was a very colorful political figure," and that his death "left an empty hole in politics."
The march ended on Sakharov Avenue at about 3 p.m. local time, Russian news agencies reported.
No incidents were reported and no one was detained, according to a spokeswoman for the city's regional security department.
After the rally, many of the participants went to a bridge just meters from the Kremlin where Nemtsov was gunned down on February 27, 2015.
In St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, more than 2,000 people gathered on Lenin Square near the Finland train station.
"I come to this event every year," 50-year-old Galina Apraksina told AFP. "Unfortunately nothing is changing in the country, and we cannot be silent."
Smaller commemorative events took place in other cities across Russia, including Voronezh, Yaroslavl, and Arkhangelsk.
In Kirov and Vladivostok, the local authorities refused permission to hold similar events.
А former deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin, Nemtsov was an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, and had sought to build a viable opposition movement.
In July 2017, a Moscow court found five men from Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya guilty of Nemtsov's murder and sentenced them to lengthy prison terms.
But Nemtsov’s relatives and associates believe his killing was ordered at a higher level, and say justice will not be served until the person or people behind it are identified and prosecuted.
As with previous high-profile killings -- including the murder of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya in 2006 -- government critics have voiced suspicion that the culprits will never face justice because an honest investigation could lead to figures who are close to Moscow-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov or to Putin's inner circle.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, TASS, and Interfax
Iran Test-Fires Cruise Missile From Submarine In Military Drill
Iran has test-fired a cruise missile from a submarine during annual naval exercises near the Strait of Hormuz, according to state media.
The missile test on February 24 comes amid heightened tensions with the United States.
Iran has previously threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil shipping route at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, in retaliation for any hostile U.S. action.
The official news agency IRNA reported that a Ghadir-class Iranian Navy submarine successfully launched a cruise missile on February 24. It did not specify the missile's range. Iranian media said it was the first time the country had launched a cruise missile from a submarine.
IRNA reported that Iran's other submarines -- the Tareq and the new, domestically-built Fateh -- have the same capability.
Iran often claims it has made breakthroughs in its military capabilities.
But many of the claims have been challenged by Western experts who have said Iran often exaggerates its capabilities for propaganda purposes.
U.S. President Donald Trump in May withdrew from a landmark 2015 deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
Trump said the deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq.
Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
UN: Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed In 2018
The United Nations says a record number of Afghan civilians were killed in 2018, blaming the increase on unprecedented suicide bombings by militant groups and air strikes carried out by U.S.-led forces.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the conflict in Afghanistan killed 3,804 civilians and wounded another 7,189, an 11 percent increase from 2017, in its annual report released on February 24.
The civilian death toll is the highest number since UNAMA began tallying figures in 2009.
The UNAMA report said 2018 "witnessed the highest number of civilian casualties ever recorded from suicide attacks and aerial operations."
According to the report, 63 percent of all civilian casualties were caused by militants -- with the Taliban being blamed for 37 percent of the dead and wounded, the Islamic State (IS) militant group for 20 percent, and other antigovernment groups for 6 percent.
The Afghan government and its U.S. and NATO allies were blamed for 24 percent of the dead and wounded civilians, many of them killed in increased air strikes carried out mostly by international forces.
"For the first time since 2009, UNAMA recorded more than 1,000 civilian casualties from aerial operations," the report said.
The U.S. military said it carried out 6,823 sorties last year in which munitions were fired, the highest number in the last six years.
'Deeply Disturbing'
UNAMA said women and children comprised almost two-thirds of all civilian casualties from aerial operations.
The uptick in violence in 2018 also coincided with a significant increase in the number of deaths caused by the "deliberate targeting of civilians," according to the report, mostly stemming from suicide attacks by the Taliban or the IS group.
At least 65 suicide attacks were recorded in 2018, the majority hitting the capital, Kabul.
The report said the Taliban was responsible for 1,751 civilian casualties in 2018, compared to 916 in 2017, while the IS group killed or wounded 2,181 civilians last year -- the highest number ever recorded for the militant groups.
The report's release comes a day before U.S. and Taliban negotiators hold another round of peace talks in Qatar aimed at ending the 17-year conflict.
U.S. peace enjoy Zalmay Khalilzad has held a series of direct talks with Taliban negotiators across the Middle East in recent months, raising the prospect of peace.
Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, called the spiraling number of civilian casualties "deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable."
"It is time to put an end to this human misery and tragedy," said Yamamoto. "The best way to halt the killings and maiming of civilians is to stop the fighting."
Since the UN began documenting civilian casualties 10 years ago, more than 32,000 civilians have been killed and another 60,000 wounded in Afghanistan.
Mueller Court Filing Says Manafort Does Not Deserve Leniency In Sentencing
WASHINGTON -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office has told a U.S. judge that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, "repeatedly and brazenly" broke the law and does not deserve any leniency at his sentencing.
The recommendation came from the special counsel’s sentencing memo that was filed on February 22 and made public on February 23 in the second of two cases Manafort faces.
Mueller is investigating Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether Trump's campaign team conspired with Moscow. Trump rejects any charges of collusion, and the Kremlin denies meddling in the election.
At least 34 people and three entities have pleaded guilty or have been indicted in the Mueller probe and related prosecutions.
The 69-year-old Manafort, who is also facing a long prison sentence for an earlier conviction in Virginia, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Washington last September to conspiracy against the United States.
The charges also include money laundering, unregistered lobbying, and conspiracy to obstruct justice through attempts to tamper with witnesses.
'Bold Criminal Actions'
He can be sentenced up to 10 years in total for those charges. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
"For over a decade, Manafort repeatedly and brazenly violated the law," Mueller's team said in the sentencing memo.
"His criminal actions were bold, some of which were committed while under a spotlight due to his work as the campaign chairman and, later, while he was out on bail from this court."
Any sentence imposed in Washington could run concurrently or consecutively to an expected long term for the charges in Virginia. A sentencing date in Virginia has not yet been set.
In a February 15 filing, the special counsel said it agreed with federal sentencing guidelines that would set a prison term of between 235 months and 293 months based on the charges Manafort has been convicted of and to which he has pleaded guilty.
Manafort was a longtime Washington political operative, allied mainly with Republicans.
He headed up the 1996 presidential campaign for U.S. Senator Bob Dole, and he also built a lucrative lobbying career working with foreign clients, including Russian metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska and, later, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.
Manafort was instrumental in getting Yanukovych elected in 2010.
According to court records, after Yanukovych was forced to flee in February 2014 amid mass street protests, Manafort’s lucrative Ukraine work dried up.
In March 2016, he joined Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign and was named chairman in June. But Manafort was fired by the campaign three months later, after a secret accounting ledger showing the extent of his work for Ukrainian politicians was revealed.
In October 2017, Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, were indicted in Washington federal court by Mueller on foreign agent and conspiracy charges related to their work for Yanukovych and his Ukrainian allies.
In February 2018, new charges of bank and tax fraud were filed against both men by a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia. Gates later pleaded guilty to the Virginia charges and agreed to testify against Manafort.
In June 2018, Mueller hit Manafort with new charges of obstruction of justice and witness tampering, stemming from his alleged communications, along with Russian-Ukrainian operative and longtime partner, Konstantin Kilimnik, aimed at influencing potential witnesses.
A Virginia federal jury found Manafort guilty on the tax and bank fraud charges in August 2018.
Days before his Washington, D.C., trial was due to begin, in September 2018, Manafort pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s prosecutors. But Mueller later accused Manafort of violating their plea agreement by lying, something a judge subsequently agreed with.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
