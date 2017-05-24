Trump Hires Lawyer To Represent Him In Matters Involving Russia Investigation

U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped a longtime legal adviser to serve as his attorney in matters involving investigations into Russia's ties with his 2016 election campaign, media reported on May 23.

Fox Business News and ABC reported that Trump hired Marc Kasowitz, a New York-based trial lawyer known as a tough litigator, to represent him in an investigation headed by the U.S. Justice Department's special counsel Robert Mueller.

Kasowitz has represented Trump for more than 15 years, but he is not known as a criminal defense lawyer.

During last year's presidential campaign, Kasowitz threatened to sue the New York Times if it did not retract a story about women who accused Trump of touching them inappropriately. The Times did not retract the story.

He also assisted in the defense of fraud claims against Trump University.

Based on reporting by ABC, Fox News, and Reuters

