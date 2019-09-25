Trump Hits Back At Democrats Over Zelenskiy Call

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will "fully support transparency" on congressional moves triggered by a whistle-blower over Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump spoke on September 25 at a news conference in New York, shortly after a meeting with Zelenskiy. Earlier on the day, the White House released notes from the phone call. Trump said he would also "insist on transparency" over an alleged engagement of some of his Democrat rivals in Ukraine.