Justice Department Releases Memo Of Trump-Zelenskiy Call

The U.S. Justice Department has released a five-page memo summarizing a July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy showing the U.S. leader prodded Ukraine to investigate former Vice President and current Democratic political rival Joe Biden.



The memo, released on September 25, reveals that Trump wanted Ukraine to work with his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and the U.S. attorney general, to investigate unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son, Hunter.



"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son. That Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it," Trump said at one point, according to the memo.



The call is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint made in mid-August against the president, which has become central to an impeachment inquiry announced on September 24 by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.​