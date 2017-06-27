Survey: U.S. Image Abroad Plunges Under Trump, Except In Russia, Israel

The image of the United States has deteriorated sharply in most countries under President Donald Trump, with an overwhelming majority of global citizens expressing little confidence in his ability to lead, a Pew Research survey has found.

Five months into Trump's presidency, the survey released on June 27 spanning 37 nations showed U.S. favorability ratings in the rest of the world slumping to 49 percent from 64 percent at the end of Barack Obama's eight years in the White House.

The falls were steepest in some of America's closest allies, including U.S. neighbors Mexico and Canada, and European partners like Germany and Spain.

Only two countries gave Trump higher marks than his predecessor: Russia and Israel, where he received approval ratings of 53 percent and 56 percent, respectively.

The survey showed even deeper mistrust of Trump personally, with only 22 percent saying they had confidence he would do the right thing in world affairs, compared with 64 percent who trusted Obama.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping exceeded Trump's confidence rating, with ratings of 27 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

Disapproval of Trump's policies on immigration, trade, and climate change was also widespread.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters