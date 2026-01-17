Trump Says He Convinced Himself Not To Strike Iran

US President Donald Trump says he decided on his own not to launch military strikes against Iran, crediting Tehran's alleged cancellation of hundreds of scheduled executions as the decisive factor in his decision to hold back from military action.​

"Nobody convinced me. I convinced myself," Trump told reporters outside the White House on January 16 when asked if Arab and Israeli officials had persuaded him to stand down. "You had yesterday scheduled over 800 hangings. They didn't hang anyone. They canceled the hangings. That had a big impact."

Trump had initially warned that the United States was “locked and loaded” to take action if Iranian security forces killed protesters. He later threatened to take “very strong action” if Iran hanged protesters.

Earlier on January 16, Trump publicly thanked Iran's leadership on Truth Social, writing: "I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday (over 800 of them), have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!"​

The president’s comment comes after US media, citing regional officials, reported that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt had been urging the Trump administration not to attack Iran over recent days, warning that military action could trigger a wider regional conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke with Trump by phone on January 15, reportedly asking him to delay potential strikes so Israel could prepare for possible Iranian retaliation.​

The diplomatic intervention came amid a brutal crackdown on antiestablishment demonstrations that began on December 28, 2025, over Iran's struggling economy and evolved into direct challenges to the country's theocracy. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has verified at least 3,428 protester deaths by security forces, while the US-based HRANA puts the verified death toll at 2,885.

Rights groups warn that the actual toll is likely higher due to an internet blackout imposed since January 8 that has severely hampered verification efforts.​

Iran has not publicly confirmed plans to execute 800 protesters, and the White House's claims about the canceled executions remain unverified.​

The White House maintains that all options remain "on the table" regarding Iran.​