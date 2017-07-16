Trump's Lawyer Defends Son's Meeting With Russians, Says President Had No Knowledge Of It

One of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyers has defended his son, Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer last year in hopes of obtaining damaging information about his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.



Speaking in a series of interviews on major U.S. television political talk shows on July 16, attorney Jay Sekulow dismissed allegations the president knew of the meeting and deflected questions on its appropriateness.



"The president was not aware about this meeting, did not participate in this meeting. As far as other meetings go, look, the president has said that he was not aware of it, wasn't involved in it. And there's been no indication otherwise," Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, said on CBS News in one of five interviews he did on the matter.



Trump Jr. disclosed this week that he agreed to meet with Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya in June 2016 after he was told she represented the Russian government and had damaging information on Clinton.



The president’s eldest son said he would "love it" if that were the case, and he invited his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Trump's campaign chairman at the time, Paul Manafort, to join the meeting, according to e-mails Trump Jr. released this week.



It was later revealed that other Russian associates, including a lobbyist with ties to Russian intelligence, were also present at the meeting at Trump Tower in New York City.



The e-mails are the most concrete evidence to date that Trump's campaign might have been willing to accept Russian help to win the election and are now a major focus of investigations in Congress.



Both Donald Trump Jr. and his father have repeatedly insisted that nothing came out of the meeting at Trump Tower in New York during the presidential campaign in June 2016.



The president has called the meeting "standard practice" during a political campaign and Sekulow attempted to deflect any blame on Trump by saying that the meeting must have been acceptable since the Secret Service let the entourage into the offices for the meeting.



"I wonder why the Secret Service -- if this was nefarious -- why the Secret Service allowed these people in?" Sekulow told ABC's Jon Karl. "The president had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me."



The younger Trump has offered to cooperate with Congress about the matter and would be the first member of the president's inner circle to testify before committees that are investigating Russian attempts to influence the election.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP