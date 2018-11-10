Trump, Macron Hold Talks On European Defense Amid WWI Commemorations

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have attempted to smooth over tensions during a meeting in Paris on November 10.

Earlier, Trump described as "very insulting" a proposal by Macron to create a European defense force.

Macron's office said the U.S. president misunderstood his proposal, which was aimed at reducing Europe's reliance on the United States for defense.

After the November 10 meeting, Macron said it's "unfair to have European security today being assured just by the United States."

Trump stressed that the United States wants to "absolutely be there" to help defend Europe, but renewed calls for NATO members to increase defense spending.

"We want to help Europe, but it has to be fair," Trump said. "Right now, the burden-sharing has been largely on the United States."

Macron said he shared Trump's assessment.

"We need a much better burden sharing with NATO and that's why I believe my proposal for a European defense [is] utterly consistent with that," the French president said.

Trump and the U.S. first lady were in France for two days of commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

More than 60 heads of state and government were expected in Paris on November 10-11 for the events, which will culminate at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the exact moment of the war-ending armistice – 11 minutes after the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

After his arrival in Paris, Trump tweeted: "Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time?"

Trump and the first lady canceled a scheduled visit to a U.S. military cemetery in Belleau, France, because of rain. The couple plans to visit a different cemetery on November 11.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the graves of Canadian World War I soldiers in northern France earlier in the day.

Around 9 million soldiers and about 6 million civilians died during the 1914-18 war, which involved some 40 countries. The war rewrote the map of Europe, leading to the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian, Ottoman, and Russian empires.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters