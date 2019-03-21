Trump Calls For Public Release Of Mueller Russia Investigation Report

U.S. President Donald Trump called for the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.



In comments to reporters March 20, Trump also repeated his frequent criticism of the two-year probe, saying calling its very existence "ridiculous."



"Let it come out, let people see it," Trump said. "Let's see whether or not it's legit."



The comments come amid speculation that Mueller's nearing the end of his investigation into interactions between Trump associates and Russian officials.



Mueller is required to produce a confidential report and submit it to the head of the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr. That report is expected any day.



Barr is then expected to produce his own report for Congress and has said he wants to make public as much of Mueller's findings as he can under the law.



Trump has repeatedly railed against Mueller's probe.



"I just won one of the greatest elections of all time in the history of this country. ... And now I have somebody writing a report that never got a vote?" Trump said.



"It's called the Mueller report. So explain that because my voters don't get it. And I don't get it,” he said.



The anticipation of Mueller's report comes as Democrats who control the House of Representatives accelerate their investigations into the Trump White House.



The House voted unanimously last week for a non-binding resolution calling for any report in Mueller's investigation to be made public.



Given the partisan divide in Congress, it's rare that any measure or resolution garners a unanimous vote.



