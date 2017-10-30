U.S. Media Reports Say First Arrest In Russia Probe Could Come October 30

U.S. media are reporting that the first arrests in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential election could come as early as October 30.

News organizations -- first CNN, then NBC, Reuters and others -- last week reported that the first charges had been filed against an unidentified target in the case, leading to media speculation over who the person might be.

Most reports, citing anonymous sources, said a federal grand jury had approved the indictment and that a federal judge ordered it sealed.

The reports suggested the indictment could be made public as early as October 30.

Mueller was appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Russia’s alleged interference into the 2016 election and any possible links with the campaign or transition team of now-President Donald Trump.

Mueller is also investigating potential obstruction of justice.

The White House has not commented directly on the most-recent media reports.

Trump has consistently denied he colluded with Russia. The Kremlin has denied it interfered in the U.S. election process.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP