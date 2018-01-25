Trump 'Looking Forward' To Mueller's Questions In Russia Probe

U.S. President Donald Trump says he would be willing to be interviewed under oath by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump, told reporters on January 24 at the White House. "I would do it under oath."

He added that the interview could come "in two or three weeks."

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential election to the benefit of Republican candidate Trump and to the detriment of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Mueller and at least three congressional committees are separately investigating Russian involvement in the election process.

The Kremlin has denied the accusations, and Trump has repeatedly denied that his team colluded with any Russian efforts. Trump in the past has left it unclear whether he would allow himself to be interviewed face-to-face in Mueller's probe.

The Justice Department on January 23 confirmed that Mueller’s team interviewed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the Russia matter, the first time the special counsel's office is known to have interviewed a member of Trump's Cabinet.

It said it took place last week, but gave no further details.

