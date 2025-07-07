Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Trump Hosts Netanyahu With Iran Diplomacy On The Line

President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a news conference in the East Room of the White House, February 4, 2025. (file photo)
President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a news conference in the East Room of the White House, February 4, 2025. (file photo)

While the Gaza conflict is expected to headline the conversation when President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on July 7, it is the Iran question that looms largest over the meeting.

Last month, the United States joined Israel in bombing three key Iranian nuclear sites, which Trump claims were “obliterated.” Tehran acknowledges the strikes caused significant damage, but it has vowed to press on with its nuclear program, especially its enrichment activities.

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting is seen as a victory lap for both leaders after what they describe as a significant setback for Iran’s nuclear ambitions. However, the focus has now shifted from military operations to diplomatic efforts -- at least for Trump.

Israel launched its attack on Iran on June 13, just two days before Tehran and Washington were scheduled to hold a sixth round of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump brokered a cease-fire shortly after joining Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities. While Trump has sent mixed signals about whether there is any point in striking a deal with Iran now given the state of its nuclear program, sources told RFE/RL that a new round of talks will be held in Oslo, Norway on July 10.

Trump has said he will speak with Netanyahu about a “permanent deal with Iran.”

While he has not elaborated on what such a deal might entail, it does suggest a shift from crisis management to a longer-term strategy: securing a comprehensive agreement that addresses Iran’s nuclear ambitions, regional activities, and the broader security architecture of the Middle East.

Iran has not publicly commented on whether a new round of talks will be held, but Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian told US media personality Tucker Carlson that his country can “very easily resolve differences” with the United States through diplomacy.

He also accused Netanyahu of “torpedoing” diplomacy by launching strikes on Iran “in the middle of talks with the United States.”

Pezeshkian said there was a lack of trust in Washington and that Tehran needs assurances that Israel “will not be given permission again to attack us.”

Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the United States resuming talks with Iran, but he has consistently taken a hard-line stance against diplomacy with Tehran, emphasizing military deterrence over diplomatic engagement.

The Israeli prime minister has advocated for a "Libya-style agreement," which would involve the dismantling of Iran’s entire nuclear program -- a non-starter for Tehran.

New Satellite Images Show Activity At Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site 1 Week After US Bombings
Photo Gallery:

New Satellite Images Show Activity At Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site 1 Week After US Bombings

New Maxar satellite images, taken on June 29, show cranes and people working at the Fordow enrichment complex following US and Israeli air strikes. Vehicles can also seen below a ridge and are parked along a path that was built to access the site.

Former US national security adviser John Bolton says Netanyahu will likely convey to Trump that Iran’s nuclear program can still be a threat.

“I think certainly the Israeli view is going to be that the Iranian nuclear program has been very severely damaged, but it can be reconstructed and remains a threat,” he told RFE/RL in an interview on July 7.

“That is something that for Israel is obviously existential.”

With Iran’s nuclear program damaged but not dismantled, and diplomacy hanging in the balance, Trump may see an opening to shift the dynamic. Having backed Netanyahu militarily by joining the strikes on Iran -- something Netanyahu has long pushed for -- Trump could now press for diplomatic space in return.

After delivering on Netanyahu’s terms, he may argue that it’s time for Israel to support a deal that serves his own.

With reporting by Zoriana Stepanenko
  • 16x9 Image

    Kian Sharifi

    Kian Sharifi is a feature writer specializing in Iranian affairs in RFE/RL's Central Newsroom in Prague. He got his start in journalism at the Financial Tribune, an English-language newspaper published in Tehran, where he worked as an editor. He then moved to BBC Monitoring, where he led a team of journalists who closely watched media trends and analyzed key developments in Iran and the wider region.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG