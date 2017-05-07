Two Top Obama Administration Officials To Testify In Russia Probe

WASHINGTON -- Two top officials from the Obama administration are scheduled to testify before a U.S. Senate committee on May 8 as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee will be Sally Yates, a former U.S. deputy attorney general who stayed on with the administration of President Donald Trump before being fired after 10 days; and James Clapper, President Barack Obama's director of national intelligence.

The Senate and House Intelligence Committees are also probing Russian interference in the campaign and any links between Moscow and the Trump team.

Yates is expected to testify about what the Trump White House knew about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's communications with Russian officials before and after the election.

Flynn was fired by Trump on February 13 after only 24 days on the job.

Trump said the firing was because Flynn lied about his talks with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the transition period.

Clapper will likely testify as to whether there was any evidence that members of the Trump transition team colluded with Moscow to influence the election.

Trump has consistently dismissed conclusions by U.S. intelligence services that Moscow attempted to boost his presidential campaign over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

With on reporting by AFP and AP

