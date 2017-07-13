U.S. President To Mark Bastille Day In Paris

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left Washington on July 12 for a two-day visit to France.

The Trumps will arrive in France early on July 13 and participate in Bastille Day celebrations in Paris the following day, the White House said on July 12.

Trump will also hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron that are expected to focus on the conflict in Syria and global counterterrorism efforts.

Macron invited Trump to mark Bastille Day in Paris during a telephone conversation last month. In addition to being the French national holiday, the commemorations this year will also mark the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, only 14 percent of French citizens have confidence in Trump's ability "to do the right thing in world affairs."

The French trip comes less than a week after Trump returned from the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

With reporting by the Financial Times

