Trump Announces Pick For Next FBI Director

U.S. President Donald Trump has picked former senior Justice Department official Christopher Wray to serve as his new director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"I will be nominating Christopher A Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new director of the FBI," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Wray was assistant attorney general from 2003-2005 under President George W. Bush.

The U.S. Senate must approve Trump's choice to replace former Director James Comey, whom the president fired last month amid the FBI's ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling into the U.S. election.



Trump's announcement comes the day before Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Moscow's alleged interference and any potential ties to Trump's campaign or associates.



Wray currently works for law firm King & Spalding, where he handles various white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement cases, according to the firm.

During his time as assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's criminal division from 2003 to 2005, he worked on corporate fraud scandals and cases involving U.S. financial markets, according to his biography on the law firm's website.

Many U.S. lawmakers have said Trump should pick a career law-enforcement professional for the post.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa