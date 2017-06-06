Trump Wishes Ex-FBI Chief 'Good Luck' Ahead Of Testimony

U.S. President Donald Trump had a short message for former FBI Director James Comey on June 6 ahead of Comey's June 8 testimony to the U.S. Congress.

"I wish him luck," Trump told reporters as he met with Republican congressional leaders.

Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating allegations of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election marks his first public comments since he was abruptly fired by Trump on May 9.

Trump has denied asking Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn, one of several aides whose dealings with Russian officials have aroused suspicion.

Comey will face questions from lawmakers about the circumstances of his dismissal, as well as U.S. media reports that Trump may have pressured Comey to shelve the investigation.



Comey will testify in a public hearing beginning on June 8 at 10 a.m. (local time. Comey will meet with senators in a private session later in the day.

Based on reports by AP, dpa, AFP, and Reuters