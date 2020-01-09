Trump Pulls Back From Brink Of War With Iran, But Is Threat Over?

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a de-escalation in his conflict with Tehran that has the world on edge about an impending war by hinting he would not use military force to retaliate against Iran for its nonfatal missile attack against bases hosting American troops in Iraq.



Trump mixed words of disgust for Iran's policies of sponsoring terrorism with those of peace and cooperation during a highly anticipated address to the nation from the White House on January 8 as the world wondered if a new Middle East war was about to begin.



Surrounded by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and top military brass, Trump said the United States would use its economic might to hit back at Tehran for firing ballistic missiles at two bases the previous evening.



"As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime," Trump said during a 10-minute speech from the Grand Foyer.

While Trump made it clear to Tehran that the United States has the ability to destroy targets in Iran with its "big, powerful, accurate, lethal, and fast" missiles to achieve its aims, he said a military solution was not the priority.



"The fact that we have this great military and equipment does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it," Trump said.

'Leaving The Door Open'



The president said he wanted to make a new deal with Iran on its nuclear program -- one of the issues at the heart of the conflict between Washington and Iran -- that would allow the Middle East country to thrive and prosper," adding that "Iran can be a great country."



Trump's speech "left the door open" to a diplomatic solution with Iran, Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, told RFE/RL.



Tehran, though, helped paved the way for Trump to de-escalate by retaliating for the U.S. assassination of its most powerful military commander without taking any American lives, Vatanka said.



In the early hours of January 8, Iran launched about a dozen ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Asad Air Base and Harir Air Base in Iraq that host U.S. and allied soldiers.



The attack was Iran's response to the January 3 assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful head of Iran's elite Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Trump said the missiles caused "minimal damage" to the bases and that no one died. Iran could have killed Americans if it wanted to, said Vatanka.



Perhaps referring to the lack of damage and death, Trump said that Iran "appears to be standing down."



The United States and Iran "came to the brink [of war], and they looked at what was on the other side and they didn't like it," Vatanka said.



Oil prices tumbled about 5 percent following Trump's speech amid optimism that war is off the table for the time being. The Middle East is the largest oil-producing region in the world, and war could potentially upset oil exports from there.

Deep Fissure



However, the issues that underlie the deep fissure in the U.S.-Iranian relationship have not been addressed and could flare up again, Dalia Dassa Kaye, the director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the Rand Corp, told RFE/RL.



"The president's speech this morning suggested that there is no policy shift. While it is certainly welcomed that there are signs that there is interest in diplomacy and de-escalation, I think we are going to have to see more than just talk about talk," she said.



The U.S. killing of Soleimani followed a rocket attack against a U.S. base in Iraq on December 27 that killed one person and injured four.



It also came days after Iran-backed militia supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.



Trump said Soleimani was behind those two attacks and had killed thousands of U.S. troops over the years.

He justified the assassination of Soleimani during his speech, saying the military commander was "threatening American lives."



The killing shocked Iran and the international community and sparked fears of imminent war as Tehran would be forced to retaliate.



Democrats criticized the assassination as reckless and said Trump's Iranian policies were pushing the nation toward war.



Senate Democrats doubled down on their criticism of the assassination following a meeting with administration officials on January 8, saying they gave no proof that Soleimani was about to undertake an attack against Americans.



"This appears to be a strike of choice by this administration," Senator Chris Murphy told reporters following the meeting.