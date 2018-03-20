Trump, Putin Speak; Kremlin Says Call Was Congratulatory

The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken with Vladimir Putin, two days after the Russian leader’s landslide election victory.

Trump administration officials said the two presidents spoke by phone on March 20, but gave no details of the call.

The Kremlin, however, said Trump congratulated Putin on winning his fourth six-year term.

It said that during the call, the two leaders showed an interest in stepping up economic cooperation, stressed the need to work on easing tensions in the Korean Peninsula through diplomatic means, and also discussed the situation in Syria and Ukraine.

"The importance was stressed of coordinating joint efforts to limit an arms race," the Kremlin said in a statement following the call.

Putin, who has been president or prime minister since 1999, won more than 76 percent of the vote in an election international observers say was marred by alleged fraud, pressure to vote, and the lack of a "real choice" among candidates.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, TASS, and Interfax