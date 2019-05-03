Trump, Putin Discuss Nuclear Accord, Venezuela, Mueller Report, Says White House

U.S. President Donald Trump talked on the telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin for more than one hour on May 3, tackling the possibility of a new nuclear accord, the denuclearization of North Korea, and the political situation in Venezuela, the White House said.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump and Putin discussed a potential new multilateral atomic treaty between the United States, Russia, and China, or the extension of the current U.S.-Russia strategic nuclear accord.



Sanders also said that the two leaders briefly discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and the message was, "It’s over and there was no collusion."



Sanders also repeated the U.S. administration's position that "all options continue to be on the table" regarding Venezuela, where Russia is backing embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Thehill.com, AP, and TASS