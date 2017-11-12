Trump Hails Russia Relations, Says China Vows Increased Sanctions On North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a stream of Twitter postings, says having a positive relationship with Russia is “a good thing” and that Moscow can “greatly help” solve crises related to Ukraine, North Korea, Syria, and terrorism.

Trump, who is in Hanoi as part of his 13-day Asia trip, on November 12 attacked “all the haters and fools” who have criticized his attempt to better ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin in particular.

“When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing,” wrote Trump.

“There always playing politics -- bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!”

In another tweet, Trump wrote: “Does the Fake News Media remember when Crooked Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, was begging Russia to be our friend with the misspelled reset button? [President Barack] Obama tried also, but he had zero chemistry with Putin.”

Trump, who said he would have a news conference later on November 12, also wrote that China has agreed to strengthen sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

Trump tweeted that Chinese President Xi Jinping “has stated that he is upping the sanctions against [North Korea]. Said he wants them to denuclearize. Progress is being made.”

Trump also responded to comments made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had called him a “lunatic old man.”

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!” he wrote.

Trump a day earlier said an agreement with Putin on Syria would save many lives after the two met at a summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Danang, Vietnam.

"We agreed very quickly," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Danang to Vietnam's capital, Hanoi.

"It's going to save tremendous numbers of lives," he said of the agreement announced by the Kremlin in a joint statement on its website.

Separately, Putin told journalists at the end of the summit that the joint statement "is extraordinarily important" and confirms the principles of the antiterrorism fight.

The statement said Trump and Putin had agreed on the sidelines of the APEC summit that a political solution was needed on Syria and that they would continue efforts to fight the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

Russia and the United States agree there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict, the joint statement said.

Putin and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and called on all parties to the Syrian conflict to take an active role in the Geneva political process, it said.

Several rounds of UN-sponsored talks in Geneva between the Syrian government and the opposition have so far failed to bring an end to the civil war that has killed more than 320,000 people and displaced millions since it broke out in March 2011.

Trump publicly sitting down with Putin also brought attention back to the issue of Russian meddling in last year's election, which remains under investigation.

Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has been indicted in the probe along with his former deputy, Rick Gates.

Putin told the journalists in Danang that an alleged link between Manafort and Russia is being fabricated by Trump's opponents as a weapon against Trump. Manafort "has nothing to do with us," Putin said.

Speaking to journalists on the plane on November 11, Trump said Putin told him he didn't interfere in the U.S. elections.



"He [Putin] said he didn't meddle. He said he didn't meddle. I asked him again," he said.

"You can only ask so many times.... He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election."

In response to Trump’s comments about Russian meddling in the election, Ben Cardin, one of the U.S. Senate’s harshest critics of Russia, issued a statement saying Trump’s “denial of facts is troubling.”

"President Trump believes a former KGB agent over 17 U.S. intelligence agencies. That is outrageous,” said Cardin, the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Republican Senator John McCain, also often a critic of the president, issued a statement saying that "there's is nothing 'America First' about taking the word of a KGB colonel over that of the American intelligence community."

With reporting by Reuters and AFP

