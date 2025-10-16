Trump, Putin Speak Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict And Tomahawk Missiles

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, were speaking by phone on October 16, the White House and Kremlin said, just ahead a visit to Washington by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion," Trump said in a social media post.

The Kremlin confirmed the two leaders were talking, but gave no further details.

Trump has recently expressed his frustration with Putin and Moscow's war in Ukraine, saying on October 15 that the Russian president does not appear to want to end the conflict, which makes him look "very bad."

Zelenskyy is expected to discuss Ukraine's air defenses and long-range strike capabilities when he meets with Trump on October 17 at the White House.

Photo Gallery: Here Is What Tomahawk Missiles Could Do For Ukraine US President Donald Trump told reporters on October 6 that he had "sort of made a decision" about allowing Ukraine access to Tomahawk cruise missiles. If Washington does supply the advanced weapon, here is how it could change the battlefield dynamic between Moscow and Kyiv. Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Email to a Friend

Share on LinkedIn





The leaders spoke twice over the weekend amid intensifying discussions about a potential US decision to provide long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

Trump has not ruled out supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and can be equipped with nuclear warheads. The Kremlin has warned against supplying Kyiv with the weapon.