Trump, Putin Speak Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict And Tomahawk Missiles

US President Donald Trump (right) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, were speaking by phone on October 16, the White House and Kremlin said, just ahead a visit to Washington by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion," Trump said in a social media post.

The Kremlin confirmed the two leaders were talking, but gave no further details.

Trump has recently expressed his frustration with Putin and Moscow's war in Ukraine, saying on October 15 that the Russian president does not appear to want to end the conflict, which makes him look "very bad."

Zelenskyy is expected to discuss Ukraine's air defenses and long-range strike capabilities when he meets with Trump on October 17 at the White House.

Here Is What Tomahawk Missiles Could Do For Ukraine
US President Donald Trump told reporters on October 6 that he had "sort of made a decision" about allowing Ukraine access to Tomahawk cruise missiles. If Washington does supply the advanced weapon, here is how it could change the battlefield dynamic between Moscow and Kyiv.

The leaders spoke twice over the weekend amid intensifying discussions about a potential US decision to provide long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

Trump has not ruled out supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and can be equipped with nuclear warheads. The Kremlin has warned against supplying Kyiv with the weapon.

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

