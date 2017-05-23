Trump Arrives In Rome Ahead Of Pope Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Rome on May 23 ahead of a meeting with Pope Francis.

Trump, on his first trip abroad since taking office in January, is scheduled to meet the pontiff at the Vatican on May 24.

The U.S. president is to attend a NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25 and a Group of Seven (G7) summit, which is being held in Sicily on May 26-27.

Trump came to the Italian capital from Israel, where he called on Israelis and Palestinians to reach a compromise for peace.

In the West Bank, he said that If Israel and the Palestinians can forge an agreement it could "begin a process of peace all throughout the Middle East."

Earlier, in Saudi Arabia, he attended a summit with leaders of predominantly Muslim countries.

