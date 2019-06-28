Trump And Putin Set To Meet At G20 Amid Fractious Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down for his first substantial meeting with his Russian counterpart in a year amid a host of fractious bilateral and international issues.



Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk for about an hour at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.



The two leaders will touch on issues ranging from nuclear treaty withdrawal to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, sanctions against Iran and unrest in Venezuela.



Trump canceled his last planned meeting with Putin at the G-20 in Argentina in November after Russia seized two Ukrainian vessels and their crew in the Sea of Azov. The two though did speak briefly on the sidelines of that event.



In an interview with the Financial Times published June 27, Putin said he did not “expect any breakthroughs or landmark decisions” during his meetings in Osaka.



“There is hope that during these general discussions and bilateral meetings, we will be able to smooth out the existing disagreements and lay a foundation, a basis for positive movement forward,” Putin said.



The two leaders will likely “primarily” discuss arms control, said Heather Conley, a former deputy assistant secretary of state, and now director of the Europe and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.



“This is where President Putin would like to see this [bilateral] conversation because it is where Russia is of equal strength to the United States,” Conley said June 21. “There is a massive space here to think about arms control, yet there is no process that we are aware of.”



The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is set to expire in August after the U.S. accused Russia of noncompliance and withdrew from the deal, leading Moscow to follow suit.



The New START treaty, which puts caps on offensive nuclear armaments, is due to expire in 2021 unless the two countries and agree on an extension. Trump's administration is considering creating a new treaty that includes China.



The U.S. and Russia are also at loggerheads over Iran and Venezuela, where the situation has deteriorated over the past several months. Both Tehran and Caracas are allies of the Kremlin.



Trump is seeking the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro as the South American nation’s economy spirals out of control. He has called on Russia to end support for Maduro’s regime.



“There will be pure chaos. How could they [U.S.] act like this?” Putin told the FT about regime change in Venezuela.

With reporting by FT