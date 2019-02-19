Trump Lashes Out At 'Treasonous' Officials Involved In Russia Probe

President Donald Trump has lashed out at key officials involved in U.S. special counsel's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



In an interview on February 17, the former acting FBI chief Andrew McCabe said talks had been held in 2017 about the prospect of invoking the 25th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump from office.



McCabe said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had held discussions on the number of cabinet members and others needed to invoke the amendment.



In a series of tweets on February 18, Trump accused of McCabe and Rosenstein of "illegal and treasonous" behavior and said they "look like they were planning a very illegal act, and got caught."



Rosenstein issued a denial of McCabe's account last year.



He said any suggestion that he had ever advocated for the removal of the president "is absolutely false."



Trump has often attacked the federal investigations into his campaign's links to Russia as a "witch hunt" aimed at sabotaging his presidency.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP