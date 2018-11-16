Trump Says He's Completed Written Responses To Russia-Probe Queries

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has completed written answers to queries from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is conducting an investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump told reporters in Washington on November 16 that he had answered the questions "very easily."

"The questions were very routinely answered by me," he said. "I don't need lawyers to do them. You need lawyers to go over some of the answers. They were not very difficult questions."

"My lawyers don't write answers," he added. "I write answers."

Trump did not say when he planned to submit the responses to Mueller.

He repeated his previous assertions that the Mueller investigation was "a disgrace" and that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and agents acting on behalf of the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mueller has already secured guilty pleas from Trump's former national-security adviser, Michael Flynn, and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, among others.

Based on reporting by AP, The Washington Post, and Reuters