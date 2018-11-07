Trump Says Mueller Probe Into Russia Links 'Very Bad' For U.S.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has said the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign is not good for the United States.

"It should end, because it is very bad for the country," Trump told a news conference at the White House on November 7 as part of comments in reaction to the U.S. midterm elections.

Mueller was tasked last year to lead a probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 elections and possible interactions between Trump associates and Russian officials.

The investigation has expanded to examine possible attempts by Trump to obstruct the probe.

Both Moscow and Trump deny the allegations.

When asked if he would fire Mueller, as some critics have feared, Trump said, "I could have ended it any time I wanted [but] I didn't.

"I could fire everybody right now, but I don't want to stop it because politically I don't like stopping it."

He said he was "not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation, because it is a hoax."

"They’re wasting a lot of money, but I let it go on. I could end it right now." he said.

On reports that a new Democratic-controlled House of Representatives could initiate or expand investigations into his campaign team’s possible links with Russia, Trump called it a “disgrace.”