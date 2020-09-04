Trump Says Serbia, Kosovo Agree To Normalize Economic Ties

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties, hailing what he called a "major breakthrough" more than a decade after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office on September 4 before a meeting with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, said Belgrade had also committed to moving its embassy to Jerusalem, and that Kosovo and Israel had agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations.

After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs.

“Truly, it is historic,” Trump said, standing alongside the two leaders in the Oval Office. “I look forward to going to both countries in the not too distant future.”

