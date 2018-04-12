Trump Says Syria Attack 'Could Be Very Soon Or Not So Soon At All'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that an attack on Syria "could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” Trump wrote on April 12.

“In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our ‘Thank you America?’“ he added.

The comments came as Western leaders appeared to be gearing up for air strikes in Syria following a suspected chemical-weapons attack on a rebel-held town near Damascus.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that Trump's national security team met on April 11 to discuss “a number of options" in response to the attack.

“We are still considering a number of those, and a final decision on that front has not been made," she told reporters.

Syria and ally Russia deny there was a chemical attack and have warned that any missile strike on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and facilities would be countered in kind.

