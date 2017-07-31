Trump's Communications Director Scaramucci Leaving After 10 Days

The White House says Donald Trump's newly appointed communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is leaving his post just 10 days after being given the job.

The move, which the White House said was aimed at giving a "clean slate" to new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, ended Scaramucci's short but turbulent tenure, in which he delivered scathing criticism of other members of Trump's team.

"Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

Trump swore in Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, earlier on July 31 following a rocky week in which the Republican-controlled Congress failed to pass health-care reform -- a central pledge of Trump's presidential campaign.

"He will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt, as chief of staff," Trump said in the Oval Office, surrounded by senior advisers, after swearing Kelly in.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa