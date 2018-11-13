Trump Slams France, Macron, Demands NATO Countries 'Pay Up'

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to criticize France, directly mocking President Emmanuel Macron and once again bringing up his demand that NATO allies "pay up."

Trump's tweets on November 13 came after Macron appeared to indirectly criticize Trump in Paris during World War I commemorations on November 11 and earlier suggested that Europe develop an army to protect itself from traditional rivals Russia and China -- and possibly against the United States, its longtime ally.

"Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China, and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two -- How did that work out for France?" he wrote on Twitter.

"They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!"

Trump has repeatedly called on NATO members to pay more for their defense, worrying some allies about his commitment to the Western alliance.

Trump also called out Macron for his "very low" approval rating in his home country.

"The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France," Trump wrote.

"By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!" the U.S. leader tweeted. "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!"

Many people had taken Macron's comments during the World War I commemoration to be directed toward Trump, speaking harshly against "nationalism" after the U.S. leader described himself as a "nationalist."

Macron's office on November 13 said his position regarding European defense was "very clear" and that he would not make any comments regarding Trump's tweets.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP