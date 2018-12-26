Trump Makes Surprise Visit To U.S. Troops In Iraq

U.S. President Donald Trump has made an unannounced visit to U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

The White House announced on December 26 that the president had arrived at Al-Asad Air Base west of Baghdad after leaving Washington late the previous day.

He was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Trump has been harshly criticized for not visiting U.S. forces in any combat zone since becoming president.

In October, he said he did not think such visits were "overly necessary."

The trip comes shortly after Trump announced the complete withdrawal of all 2,000 U.S. troops stationed in neighboring Syria. Those forces are assisting a Kurdish militia in rooting out the Islamic State (IS) extremist organization.

The Pentagon has also said the United States will withdraw about half of the 14,000 troops participating in the international stabilization mission in Afghanistan.

The United States has over 5,000 troops in Iraq supporting the local security forces in their fight against IS. Trump said on December 26 that he has no plans to reduce that number.

He added that Iraq could be used as a base to launch strikes against IS in Syria if necessary.

The White House said the Trumps will stop at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on their way back to Washington.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP